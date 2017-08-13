Hillcats to host Quarter-Mile Beer Run, festival

Lynchburg City Stadium will open its gates Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a new event known as the Quarter-Mile Beer Run.

The relaxing, fun-filled day at the ballpark will feature beverages from more than 10 different breweries as well as food trucks and multiple live bands. Tickets to participate in the Quarter-Mile Beer Run can be purchased in advance on the team website and are only $20. The ticket includes two drink tickets, a T-shirt, and a medal. If fans do not purchase tickets in advance, they can buy them on-site for $25 on October 7.

Those not wishing to “participate” in the Quarter-Mile Beer Run and receive the $20 package can still show up to City Stadium and enjoy the various beers, food trucks and live music at the ballpark without receiving the two drink tickets, T-shirt or medal. There will be plenty to do on October 7 in addition to the Quarter-Mile Beer Run.

Other activities at City Stadium that day will include tailgate games, such as cornhole. There will be prizes handed out for fans wearing the best costumes and coming up with the best team names to compete in some of the side competitions.

The Fun Zone featuring an inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, and speed pitch will be open. Root beer will be available for kids, so fans are encouraged to bring the entire family for a unique way to have fun at City Stadium in the offseason.

Some of the companies already committed to the Quarter-Mile Beer Run include Starr Hill Brewery, Apocalypse, Blue Mountain, Bold Rock, Devils Backbone, Fair Winds, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Sierra Nevada. More breweries will continue to be added leading up to the event.

The Lynchburg Hillcats have made the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, and playoff tickets in all seated areas are just $6. The Hillcats return home Monday, August 14, to play the Buies Creek Astros for the first time in franchise history at 6:30 p.m.Tickets to all remaining regular-season and postseason home games can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at(434) 528-1144.