Hillcats hold on for 3-2 win

Martin Cervenka’s opposite-field double drove in Andrew Calica in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and the Hillcats held on for a 3-2 victory in the franchise’s first matchup against the Buies Creek Astros Monday night.

Buies Creek put two runners in scoring position with only one out in the ninth, but Jared Robinson came in to record a popout and a strikeout to end the contest. It gave Robinson his third save of the year. Nick Pasquale (3-0) earned the win despite a blown save after he entered in the eighth and allowed one run on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Triston McKenzie left the game with a 2-1 lead after seven innings. It marked his seventh time going at least seven innings this season, but he did not factor into the decision after the Astros tied the game in the eighth. He struck out nine and did not walk anyone while scattering seven hits to only surrender one run.

Lynchburg fell behind initially, 1-0, until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Hillcats tied the game. Jodd Carter walked with one out, and Connor Marabell doubled to right field to drive in Carter and even the score, 1-all. In the sixth inning, Sicnarf Loopstokdoubled to spark a two-out rally. Martin Cervenka singled to plate Loopstok and give the Hillcats their first lead of the night.

Buies Creek tied the game in the eighth and had two on with only one out. However, Pasquale successfully struck out the next batter and induced a groundout to end the threat before the Astros could claim the lead. Calica smacked a double off the fence in left field two batters before Cervenka produced the eventual game-winning hit.

Lynchburg continues its four-game series against Buies Creek Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Any fan that brings an item to donate to the school supply drive will receive a free ticket voucher for any game August 29-31. Brock Hartson (6-4, 2.98) will start for Lynchburg after he was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.