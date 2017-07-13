 jump to example.com

Hillcats fall in extras to Wilmington

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 8:38 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Sicnarf Loopstok and Jodd Carter each had go-ahead solo home runs during Wednesday night’s 4 ½ hour battle, but Wilmington rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning and ultimately won 5-4 on a wild pitch in the 13th inning at Frawley Stadium.

Sicnarf Loopstok started the scoring in the first inning with his team-leading 13th home run and 42nd RBI of the year when he hit a ball that cleared the fence in left. However, Wilmington scored two unearned runs in the first inning and added another unearned run in the second to take a 3-1 advantage into the third.

Lynchburg used a pair of two-out RBIs in the third inning to even the score, 3-3. Gavin Collins doubled with two outs in the frame to bring home Willi Castro. With runners at second and third, Connor Marabell hustled out an infield single to drive in Andrew Calica and tie the game. Neither team scored again until the eighth.

With one out in the eighth inning, Jodd Carter hit a fly ball down the left-field line that stayed fair long enough to give the Hillcats a 4-3 lead on Carter’s 10th home run of the season. In the bottom of the ninth, Wilmington loaded the bases with two walks and a bunt single. D.J. Burt hit a sacrifice fly to left field to knot the score at 4-all. A 4-3 double by the next batter sent the game to extra innings.

Carter attempted to be the hero again in the 10th inning when he hit a leadoff triple to left-center field. However, the next three batters struck out to strand him at third base. Wilmington plated the winning run in the bottom of the 13th without a base hit. Back-to-back walks began the frame. Wander Franco advanced to third on a wild pitch, and another wild pitch enabled him to come home and end the contest.

Both team’s bullpens had extensive use in the game, as both starters only lasted four innings. Shao-Ching Chiang was pulled after allowing three runs on six hits, although all three of the runs against him were unearned. Paul Hendrix tossed a career-high three innings and struck out three. Argenis Angulo worked a scoreless eighth, but he issued back-to-back walks to start the ninth and was charged with a run when one of those walks eventually scored. Billy Strode allowed an inherited runner to score but struck out two in 1 2/3 innings outside of that. Justin Garcia (3-2) took the loss. He struck out four in three scoreless innings before surrendering the decisive run.

Lynchburg continues its four-game series at Wilmington Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Shane Bieber (5-1, 3.16) will be on the mound for the Hillcats. Fans can listen to the game live at lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning at 6:30.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Red Sox blank Potomac 6-0
George Mason basketball’s Jaire Grayer: Hope for Flint
VMI announces changes to lacrosse coaching staff
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Ralph Northam for governor
Virginia companies increase global sales through Premier Exporting Program
Sen. Warner introduces legislative fixes to improve existing Affordable Care Act
Chesapeake Conservancy applauds legislation supporting key Chesapeake Bay programs
Chris Graham: My All-ACC preseason football ballot
NSU-ODU to renew basketball rivalry at the Scope
2017 General Fund revenues up 3.6%, $132 million ahead of forecast
Virginia House GOP touts $132 million budget surplus
Virginia Tech senior thrives despite sudden-onset Tourette’s syndrome
Valley Playhouse lights up the stage with Another Summer Night’s Dream
State Fair of Virginia advance tickets now available online
Ken Plum: Balancing our budget based on needs
Virginia jumps six spots in CNBC’s Best States for Business
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 