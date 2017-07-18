 jump to example.com

Hillcats, Dash trade shutouts in twin bill

Published Tuesday, Jul. 18, 2017, 10:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Gavin Collins went 3-4 and tied his career high with four RBIs, while Shane Bieber struck out five in six shutout innings to help the Hillcats blank Winston-Salem in the nightcap of a doubleheader, 5-0. The Dash pitched a shutout in the first contest of the night, 3-0.

lynchburg hillcatsIn the second game, the Hillcats plated a run in four of their six turns on offense. In the first inning, a single down the third base line from Gavin Collins scored Ivan Castillo from second and gave the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead. In the second, Ka’ai Tom hit a leadoff double, which set up Daniel Salters to drive him in and extend Lynchburg’s lead to 2-0.

In the fourth, the Hillcats tacked on another. With two on and two out, Collins produced again, driving in Salters from second to make it 3-0. The Hillcats added a pair in the bottom half of the sixth. A two-out double from Collins drove in Haggerty and Castillo, giving the Hillcats a 5-0 advantage. For Collins, it marked his 16th RBI in just 13 games at the Advanced-A level. It also gave him his second four-RBI performance in his professional career with the first one occurring on July 9 against Salem.

Bieber (6-1) shut out the Dash for six innings while scattering seven hits. He did not walk anyone and fanned five to improve his Hillcats numbers to 82 strikeouts and two unintentional walks. Argenis Angulo struck out a pair in the seventh to complete Lynchburg’s seventh shutout of the year. For Winston-Salem, starter Bernardo Flores allowed three runs on eight hits over just 3 2/3 innings to fall to 0-3 with the Dash.

In the first game, Alec Hansen was virtually unhittable. He waited until his final batter to allow his only hit while striking out eight over 5 2/3. Hansen struck out all but one Hillcats batter. Aside from a Sam Haggerty single, Hansen’s only other baserunners came on two walks and a hit batter. For Lynchburg, Shao Ching-Chiang allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 frames.

Winston-Salem struck in the first frame. After a two-out error put Jameson Fisher on second base, a single from recently-added Eloy Jimenez brought him around to score. The bats went quiet until the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, a bloop single from Yeyson Yrizarri scored both Matt Rose and Seby Zavala, stretching the Dash’s lead to 3-0.

The Hillcats will have an Off Day on Wednesday before heading to Potomac. They take on the Nationals in a four-game set starting Thursday when Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.63) takes the hill for Lynchburg at 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live atwww.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Agriculture, forestry industries have $91 billion economic impact in Virginia
Big innings propel P-Nats past Blue Rocks
SeaWolves deal Richmond walk-off loss
Rebuild at UVA: Mendenhall reframing the masterpiece
Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall being sabotaged by admissions?
Kaine speaks out on Senate healthcare bill
Statement from bipartisan governors on U.S. Senate healthcare bill
Democrats have money edge in 21 GOP-held Virginia House districts
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Culpeper County shooting
Northam announces rural economic policy plan
Business, labor groups urge support for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
UVA safety Quin Blanding named to Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List
Northam calls for bipartisan joint healthcare subcommittee to address costs, access
UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named to Butkus Award Watch List
Rasoul to Mountain Valley Pipeline: Don’t touch our drinking water
Republican AG candidate John Adams raises $230K in June fundraising period
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 