Hillcats cruise to victory over Wilmington

Mitch Longo went a perfect 4-4 and scored five runs in his second game as a Hillcat to help Lynchburg defeat Wilmington in the series opener at Frawley Stadium, 13-4.

Longo scored three of his runs on wild pitches, which was a theme throughout the night. Wilmington pitchers issued 10 walks, hit a batter, and recorded seven wild pitches. Trailing 3-2 the third inning, the Hillcats tied the game thanks to four consecutive two-out walks. Martin Cervenka drew the fourth straight free pass to bring home Gavin Collins. Connor Marabell followed with a two-run single, and Lynchburg led the rest of the night. The Hillcats pulled away with two runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Marabell had a four-hit game to go along with Longo’s. Marabell went 4-5 and tied a career high with four RBIs. It was the third four-hit game of his career. Martin Cervenka finished the game 2-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Collins scored three runs as well on a 1-4 day at the plate with two walks.

After Nick Pasquale tossed the first two innings of the game, Jared Robinson entered to pitch three innings of scoreless relief. He struck out three and earned the win to improve his record to 3-4 while lowering his ERA to 3.86. Billy Strode retired the first eight batters he faced and struck out five as part of three innings in which he only allowed one run. Kieran Lovegrove worked a perfect ninth and struck out one.

Lynchburg continues its four-game series at Wilmington Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Dominic DeMasi (6-4, 2.68) will start for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.