Hillcats blank Dash to conclude series

Published Monday, Jul. 31, 2017, 8:25 am

Three Hillcats relievers combined for a seven-inning shutout in a doubleheader nightcap to give Lynchburg a 3-0 shutout after dropping the initial contest, 4-2.

lynchburg hillcatsIt marked the ninth shutout of the season for the Hillcats and the second in the past three games after Shao-Ching Chiang pitched a nine-inning complete-game no-hitter on Saturday.

Kieran Lovegrove retired the first seven batters he faced to begin the game and struck out five in a row at one point. He only allowed one hit and one walk in his three innings. Justin Garcia (4-3) earned the win with three scoreless innings of his own, striking out four and walking none. Luke Eubank fanned a pair as part of a 1-2-3 seventh for his first save as a Hillcat in 2017.

The Hillcats scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning. Gavin Collins opened the stanza with a solo home run to left. Connor Marabell, Daniel Salters and Ivan Castillo loaded the bases with three singles. Anthony Miller hit a weak bouncer in front of the plate. Seby Zavala fielded it and stepped on home for a force out, but he sailed a throw into right field while trying to complete a double play. That allowed Salters and Castillo to come home and make it 3-0. Castillo finished the game 2-2.

In the first game, the Hillcats fell by a 4-2 score. Bryant Flete hit a high chopper that bounced over a drawn-in infield for a two-run triple to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh. The Hillcats tallied both of their runs in the fourth. Sicnarf Loopstok reached on a strikeout-wild pitch combination and stole second base. Marabell drove him in one batter later. Marabell crossed the plate on a Jodd Carter single to give Lynchburg a 2-1 lead at the time after Eloy Jimenez had homered in the top half of the frame.

Lynchburg travels to Potomac for a three-game series that begins Monday at 7:05 p.m. Tanner Tully will make his Advanced-A debut for the Hillcats against right-hander Austen Williams. Fans can listen to it live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

