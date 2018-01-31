 jump to example.com
 

Highlights: #2 Virginia goes to 10-0 in ACC with win over Louisville

Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 10:52 pm

Highlights from VirginiaSportsTV of the 74-64 win for #2 Virginia over Louisville.


 
