Highland County Arts Council celebrates 25 years

The Highland County Arts Council will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an afternoon of music and stories on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 pm at the Highland Center in Monterey.

Headlining the event will be the Richard Williams Trio. Formerly known as The Boogie Kings, the trio features the keyboard master William Hayes and percussionist Sam Brown. The trio is led by Richard Adams whose ability to play multiple instruments is legendary. Adams is a favorite with the Highland Schools where he has performed multiple times as the “I Can Man”. The Richard Williams Trio is a Virginia Commission for the Arts designated artist. Their appearance is supported by grants from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joining the Trio will be local talent. Jason Canze, Highland county educator and band director, will add his talent as a jazz saxophonist to the matinee performance. Claire Sax will swing the event with music from the American Songbook. Bucky and Norma Reynolds who are known for their storytelling will bring Highland tales.

Topping off the 2 pm performance will be the official dedication of the Arts Council’s addition to the Highland Center, a Sojin baby grand piano. The Sojin was donated to the Arts Council by Avis and Paul Hodge of Unison, Virginian. The costs of moving the baby grand was covered by contributions to the Council. David Musick, an outstanding young Highland County student of the violin and piano will perform “official” dedication of the piano.

The audience will be able to browse the Council’s silent auction item and enjoy the refreshments provided by the Arts Council.

The November 5 performance is free of charge. Contributions are welcomed. For more information check out the Council’s website (www.highlandcountyartscouncil.org) and its Facebook page.