High winds affecting travel across Virginia

High winds are affecting much of the commonwealth, with downed trees and signs, debris in roadways and issues with traffic signals being reported in many areas.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be on alert as they travel. High winds are expected to continue in most areas through Saturday morning.

VDOT crews are working to clear trees and debris as quickly as possible. As a reminder, if you encounter an intersection with a non-working signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

Remember to move over for emergency responders with blue, red and amber lights, including VDOT and utility crews.

To find out about road conditions and closures, visit www.511virginia.org, download the free mobile 511 app or call 511.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center staff can take reports of road hazards around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.





