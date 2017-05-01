 jump to example.com

Herring to launch fourth annual statewide public safety tour

Published Monday, May. 1, 2017, 7:38 am

This week Attorney General Mark R. Herring will begin his fourth annual statewide public safety tour.

mark herringIn addition to discussions on senior safety and ongoing efforts to address sexual and domestic violence, this year’s tour will again include a significant focus on the continuing heroin and prescription drug overdose crisis. Attorney General Herring has been raising awareness of the ongoing heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic since his first public safety tour more than three years ago, and has worked with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as well as the medical, education, and recovery communities to attack the problem with a comprehensive approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, legislation, and support for expanded treatment options.

“Visiting communities and talking directly with local law enforcement and first responders always helps my team and me better understand our emerging public safety challenges and the ways we can help keep Virginia families and communities safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Since our first public safety tour we’ve been working with local law enforcement and other community leaders to fight the heroin and prescription drug crisis. I’m looking forward to hearing how local communities are continuing to address this public safety and public health challenge, and I want to get even more ideas on how we can work together to save lives and get this problem turned around.”

This year’s public safety tour will include:

May 1, 2017
Northern Virginia Senior Safety Discussion
Fairfax, Virginia

May 2, 2017
Conversation with Culpepper law enforcement, healthcare, and community leaders on heroin and opioid crisis
Culpepper, Virginia

May 3, 2017
18th Chesterfield TRIAD Senior Day
Chesterfield, Virginia

May 4, 2017
2017 Central Virginia Regional Re-entry Training
Richmond, Virginia

May 5, 2017
Conversation with Lynchburg law enforcement, healthcare, and community leaders on heroin and opioid crisis
Lynchburg, Virginia

Conversation with Martinsville law enforcement, healthcare, and community leaders on heroin and opioid crisis
Martinsville, Virginia

Update on HOPE Initiative and community conversation on heroin and prescription drug abuse
Roanoke, Virginia

May 15, 2017
Richmond release and showing of new law enforcement training video on responding to heroin and prescription drug overdoses
Richmond, Virginia

May 16, 2017
Conversation with Hampton Roads law enforcement, healthcare, and community leaders on heroin and opioid crisis
Norfolk, Virginia

May 17, 2017
Chesapeake PERK kit transport
Chesapeake, Virginia

May 18, 2017
Northern Virginia release and showing of new law enforcement training video on responding to heroin and prescription drug overdoses
Leesburg, Virginia

May 21, 2017
Screening of award winning documentary “Heroin: The Hardest Hit” at ADAMS Center
Sterling, Virginia

May 23, 2017
Conversation with Alexandria law enforcement, healthcare, and community leaders on heroin and opioid crisis
Alexandria, Virginia

