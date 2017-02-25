 jump to example.com

Herring: Heroin dealers, traffickers need to be held accountable

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark herringFor the third year in a row, the General Assembly has rejected Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s call for stronger tools to hold heroin dealers and traffickers accountable when their deadly drugs result in a fatal overdose.

Attorney General Herring has worked with Del. Scott Lingamfelter and other legislative leaders in the 2015, 2016, and 2017 sessions to give OAG prosecutors and Commonwealth’s Attorneys more tools to hold dealers and traffickers accountable for the deaths they cause. Attorney General Herring has had to partner with the U.S. Attorney to prosecute these fatal overdoses at the federal level because a loophole in Virginia case law makes it practically impossible to hold a dealer or trafficker accountable at the state level for a death caused by their drugs.

“My team and I are working every single day to protect Virginians from heroin and fentanyl dealers and their deadly drugs, but we’re fighting with one hand tied behind our backs because of the General Assembly’s continued refusal to strengthen our laws and close this loophole that lets the most dangerous dealers and traffickers avoid responsibility for the damage and death they cause,” said Attorney General Herring.

“The growing bipartisan recognition of this problem is really encouraging, but that makes the inability to pass this commonsense measure all the more mystifying. It’s sending a signal that the Virginians killed by these dealers and traffickers don’t really matter. Along with education and prevention, enforcement is a critical piece of our comprehensive strategy, so we will continue to pursue these cases as best we can, even if we don’t have the full set of tools we need.”

The “felony homicide loophole” bill is the only piece of heroin and prescription opioid overdose legislation proposed by Attorney General Herring that has yet to pass. In 2015 the General Assembly passed his bills to expand the use of naloxone by first responders and make the drug available without a prescription, to create a “good Samaritan” provision to encourage the reporting of overdoses in progress, and to expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. This year, his team worked on and prioritized a bill to authorize community nonprofits to provide training and distribution of naloxone.

Attorney General Herring has made combating the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

He has expanded the OAG’s enforcement efforts against dealers and traffickers, working with state and federal partners to prosecute more than 58 heroin/opioid cases involving more than 400 pounds of heroin which is approximately 500,000 daily doses with an estimated street value of $12.8 million. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources, partnered with U.S. Attorney Dana Boente to create the Hampton Roads Heroin Working Group to develop holistic, community-driven solutions to the heroin and opioid crisis, and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth.

Late last year he launched www.HardestHitVA.com as a one stop shop for education, prevention, and treatment/recovery resources.

Discussion
  • youngcanoli

    Harm reduction is what is needed. We must stop the drug war with objective of shutting down the black market. The drug war has failed. The drug war is driving the problems, not fixing them. Decriminalization/legalization is necessary, it needs to be backed up with public health announcements explaining exactly why it is needed. Its not in any way condoning the abuse of addictors, it is done bc the alternative, the drug war, has made things infinitely worse on almost every level, to include making drugs abundantly available to any & all that wants them.
    We need to pull LE out of the drug biz – that will free up a lot of resources currently chasing their collective tails. When the laws create more harm and cause more damage than they prevent, its time to change the laws. The $1 TRILLION so-called war on drugs is a massive big government failure – on nearly every single level. Its way past time to put the cartels & black market drug dealers out of business. Mass incarceration has failed. We cant even keep drugs out of a contained & controlled environment like prison.
    We need the science of addiction causation to guide prevention, treatment, recovery & public policies. Otherwise, things will inexorably just continue to worsen & no progress will be made. Addiction causation research has continued to show that some people (suffering with addiction) have a “hypo-active endogenous opioid/reward system.” This is the (real) brain disease, making addiction a symptom, not a disease itself. One disease, one pathology. Policy must be made reflecting addiction(s) as the health issue that it is.
    The war on drugs is an apotheosis of the largest & longest war failure in history. It actually exposes our children to more harm & risk and does not protect them whatsoever. In all actuality, the war on drugs is nothing more than an international projection of a domestic psychosis. It is not the “great child protection act,” its actually the complete opposite. Let’s remember, opioids (drug) prohibition is a historical and cultural aberration, just 100 years old. We had fewer drug problems in my own grandparents’ time when opium, morphine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis could all still be bought legally over the counter. (Re)legalizing opioids would not be a “risky social experiment,” as some think. On the contrary, drugs prohibition was the reckless social experiment. And its a massive failure. Alcohol prohibition didn’t work, and opioid prohibition is failing even more miserably. The longer we’ve had drug prohibition laws in place, the worse have the social and health problems they cause gotten.
    The lesson is clear: Drug laws do not stop people from harming themselves, but they do cause addicts to commit crimes and harm others. We need a new approach that decriminalizes the disease. We must protect society from the collateral damage of addiction and stop waging war on ourselves. We need common sense harm reduction approaches desperately. MAT (medication assisted treatment) and HAT (heroin assisted treatment) must be available options. Of course, MJ should not be a sched drug at all. Every human being is precious, worthy of love and belonging, and deserves opportunities to fulfill his or her potential regardless of past trauma, mental and emotional anguish, addictive behaviors or mistakes made.

 
Top News
 
a

SUV crashes into house in Waynesboro accident

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a crash that sent an SUV sailing into another vehicle and crashing into a house.

Inside the Numbers: Why the lid came off the rim for UVA in road win

For the better part of four games, #18 UVA couldn’t buy a jump shot, and that trend seemed to be continuing Saturday.

#18 UVA holds off N.C. State, 70-55

#18 UVA led by as many as 19 in the second half, but had to hold off a late N.C. State charge in a 70-55 win in Raleigh on Saturday.

2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns

The 2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns on time.

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 