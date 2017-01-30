Herring formally requests info on detentions in Virginia under Trump order
Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 12:02 am
Front Page » Government/Politics » Herring formally requests info on detentions in Virginia under Trump order
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Attorney General Mark Herring has formally requested additional information from the federal government on any detentions in Virginia resulting from President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration, including any individuals with lawful permanent resident status or validly issued work or student visas.
Attorney General Herring has also requested information about whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is complying with or in violation of a federal order giving lawful permanent residents detained at Dulles Airport access to attorneys.
“This ill-conceived and poorly-implemented order is leaving families, professors and students at our colleges and universities, workers in healthcare and high tech industries, and even lawful permanent residents in limbo. We need answers and we need them now,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am extremely concerned about reports that CBP at Dulles continued to deny access to attorneys in direct defiance of a valid court order. If true, that would represent a frightening and unacceptable breakdown in the rule of law. While we wait for President Trump and his administration to come forward with the information the people of Virginia deserve and demand, we will continue to examine all options for the state to oppose this un-American and unlawful executive order.”
Attorney General Herring’s letter is available here.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion