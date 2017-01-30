 jump to example.com

Herring formally requests info on detentions in Virginia under Trump order

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark herringAttorney General Mark Herring has formally requested additional information from the federal government on any detentions in Virginia resulting from President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration, including any individuals with lawful permanent resident status or validly issued work or student visas.

Attorney General Herring has also requested information about whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is complying with or in violation of a federal order giving lawful permanent residents detained at Dulles Airport access to attorneys.

“This ill-conceived and poorly-implemented order is leaving families, professors and students at our colleges and universities, workers in healthcare and high tech industries, and even lawful permanent residents in limbo. We need answers and we need them now,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am extremely concerned about reports that CBP at Dulles continued to deny access to attorneys in direct defiance of a valid court order. If true, that would represent a frightening and unacceptable breakdown in the rule of law. While we wait for President Trump and his administration to come forward with the information the people of Virginia deserve and demand, we will continue to examine all options for the state to oppose this un-American and unlawful executive order.”

Attorney General Herring’s letter is available here.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 