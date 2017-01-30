Herring formally requests info on detentions in Virginia under Trump order

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Attorney General Mark Herring has formally requested additional information from the federal government on any detentions in Virginia resulting from President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration, including any individuals with lawful permanent resident status or validly issued work or student visas.

Attorney General Herring has also requested information about whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is complying with or in violation of a federal order giving lawful permanent residents detained at Dulles Airport access to attorneys.

“This ill-conceived and poorly-implemented order is leaving families, professors and students at our colleges and universities, workers in healthcare and high tech industries, and even lawful permanent residents in limbo. We need answers and we need them now,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am extremely concerned about reports that CBP at Dulles continued to deny access to attorneys in direct defiance of a valid court order. If true, that would represent a frightening and unacceptable breakdown in the rule of law. While we wait for President Trump and his administration to come forward with the information the people of Virginia deserve and demand, we will continue to examine all options for the state to oppose this un-American and unlawful executive order.”

Attorney General Herring’s letter is available here.