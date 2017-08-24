Heritage Brewing Co. will invest $8.9 million to relocate, expand operation

Heritage Brewing Company will create 66 new jobs and invest $8.9 million to expand its craft brewery in the City of Manassas. Heritage Brewing is relocating and expanding its operations into a 35,000 square foot facility allowing it to triple production of its craft beers. The expansion will also support growing the distribution of Heritage Brewing’s craft beer to the meet the surging demand for its products.

“Heritage Brewing’s new job creation and investment in Manassas, along with its commitment to purchase Virginia-grown products, underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays in the economies of both rural and urban areas of the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With its focus on training and hiring veterans and its pledge to donate a portion of its profits to the families of fallen soldiers, Heritage Brewing stands out in its efforts to serve those who have served our nation. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s veterans, our craft brewery industry, and our ongoing efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

Heritage Brewing Company is a veteran-owned and operated craft brewery founded in 2013 and has quickly grown to become one of the commonwealth’s largest craft breweries. Heritage also opened a Brewpub & Roastery in Arlington in April of 2017 with a chef-driven menu that incorporates its brews and coffee into several dishes. Plans are in the works to open several more brewpubs, including one in the new production facility.

“Heritage Brewing is further supporting Virginia’s growing craft beer supply chain through its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with the City of Manassas through the AFID Program to support this local business in a rapidly growing industry.”

“Veterans are a natural fit for entrepreneurship, given the leadership and problem-solving skills they developed during their military service,” said Admiral John Harvey, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. “I am grateful to Heritage Brewing Company for paving the way for future veteran entrepreneurs and for recognizing that investing in Virginia’s veterans is investing in the Virginia economy as a whole.”

“We chose to start our business in the Commonwealth of Virginia for its business-friendly environment toward veteran entrepreneurs,” said Sean Arroyo, owner, Heritage Brewing Co. “The City of Manassas is a beacon for small businesses and helped us to become the company we are today. We had a big dream and thanks to amazing partnerships we are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to our community. This will be a truly unique destination for the region.”

“We are honored that Heritage Brewing Company was founded in Manassas and has elected to permanently establish its headquarters and commercial brewing operations here,” said Manassas Mayor Harry J. Parrish II. “This expansion, and the subsequent jobs it brings, is inspiring to future entrepreneurs. I am especially excited that Heritage is founded by veterans and provides preferential hiring treatment to other veterans, because the City of Manassas is a community that values military service.”

“Since 2013, Heritage Brewing has been a welcome addition to the City of Manassas. As a veteran, I have been impressed by Heritage Brewing’s commitment to hiring veterans and supporting veteran causes.” said Delegate Jackson Miller “I’m excited to see Heritage Brewing continue to invest in Manassas and our Commonwealth by agreeing to be the anchor tenant at the Landing at Canon Branch.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Manassas and Heritage Brewing to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Manassas will match with local funds. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.