Herb’s masterpiece stretches Squirrels winning streak

Flying Squirrels right-hander Tyler Herb turned in the finest performance of his career in a complete game, 11-1 drubbing of Erie (60-66) on Monday night at UPMC Park. Herb’s first complete game of his career coincided with the Squirrels (55-71) fourth consecutive win, matching their longest stretch of the year. Richmond will go for their fifth consecutive win Tuesday 7:05 p.m.

Herb’s impressive outing overshadowed the Squirrels 10-hit, 11-run offensive attack. Herb needed just 89 pitches to complete the feat, striking out four along the way. The Richmond defense turned three double plays to support the effort. Herb (2-2) allowed the one run on five hits in his seventh consecutive quality start.

Richmond backed Herb early when they plated a run in the first inning. Caleb Gindl opened the game with a walk and Hunter Cole lined a base hit to right. After Myles Schroder was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Jerry Sands hit a bouncer back to the mound. Erie’s starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull spiked his thrown to home, allowing the first run of the game to score. Turnbull then avoided disaster for Erie by striking out the next three hitters to strand the bases loaded.

The SeaWolves responded with a run – albeit contested – in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Erie center fielder Mike Gerber sent a wall-scraping fly ball out to left field. It was ruled that the ball hit above the yellow home run marker, leading to a 1-1 tie. Herb finished off the first inning on 11 pitches and managed to then retired the next eight hitters after the home run.

Turnbull recovered after his rocky start by retiring 12 consecutive batters.The Alabama product punched out eight hitters through the first four innings and nine overall.

The game remained tied, 1-1 until K.C. Hobson drilled a two-run homer over the right field fence. Hobson’s ninth homer of the year pushed Turnbull out of the contest. Reliever Sean Donatello entered and allowed three consecutive hits to make it a 4-1 contest.

Turnbull (0-2) suffered the loss through 5.2 innings of work. He tossed 105 pitches and walked just one while striking out nine.

Richmond punished the Erie bullpen with four runs in the eighth and another three in the ninth. Hunter Cole smacked a two-run triple and Daniel Carbonell launched a three-run shot off the top of the Erie Insurance Arena.

The support was more than enough for Herb, who came back out for the ninth inning. A.J. Simcox smacked a single to begin the inning, but Herb quickly worked around it to secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels continue their final road trip of the season Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania. RHP Dillon McNamara is scheduled to make the start for Richmond against SeaWolves RHP Beau Burrows. Richmond will wrap up the trip in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday, August 27, before opening up the last homestand of the season beginning Monday, August 28.

