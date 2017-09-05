Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35.

In 2013, Fossen, a bassist, and Derosier, a drummer, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as original members of Heart. That ‘70s-era lineup brought to the world the massive radio hits “Magic Man,” “Crazy On You,” “Dreamboat Annie,” “Barracuda,” “Kick It Out,” “Heartless,” “Straight On,” “Dog & Butterfly,” “Even It Up” and much more.

Now Fossen and Derosier are back together with Heart by Heart, a new band featuring powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek, multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont, and legendary Seattle guitarist Randy Hansen.

