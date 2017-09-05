Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35.
In 2013, Fossen, a bassist, and Derosier, a drummer, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as original members of Heart. That ‘70s-era lineup brought to the world the massive radio hits “Magic Man,” “Crazy On You,” “Dreamboat Annie,” “Barracuda,” “Kick It Out,” “Heartless,” “Straight On,” “Dog & Butterfly,” “Even It Up” and much more.
Now Fossen and Derosier are back together with Heart by Heart, a new band featuring powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek, multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont, and legendary Seattle guitarist Randy Hansen.
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299. Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs. Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost. Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion