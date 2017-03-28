Hearing loss: You are not alone

Experiencing hearing loss? It’s OK. First, you need to know that you’re not alone. Nearly 38 million Americans have hearing loss.

The good news is that you can do something about it.

For many people, hearing aids are the best option for correcting hearing loss and resuming a high quality of life. Today’s hearing aids are tiny technological marvels, and many options are available to suit every preference, budget, hearing loss and lifestyle.

All digital hearing aids contain at least one microphone to pick up sound, a computer chip that amplifies and processes sound, a speaker that sends the signal to your ear and a battery for power. These components are the “guts” of the hearing aid, and they are packaged into several different styles of hearing aids.

When you consult with a hearing care professional, they will consider many factors and help guide you toward the best hearing aid style for you.

