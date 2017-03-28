 jump to example.com

Hearing loss: You are not alone

Published Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, 9:43 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

hearing healthcareExperiencing hearing loss? It’s OK. First, you need to know that you’re not alone. Nearly 38 million Americans have hearing loss.

The good news is that you can do something about it.

For many people, hearing aids are the best option for correcting hearing loss and resuming a high quality of life. Today’s hearing aids are tiny technological marvels, and many options are available to suit every preference, budget, hearing loss and lifestyle.

All digital hearing aids contain at least one microphone to pick up sound, a computer chip that amplifies and processes sound, a speaker that sends the signal to your ear and a battery for power. These components are the “guts” of the hearing aid, and they are packaged into several different styles of hearing aids.

When you consult with a hearing care professional, they will consider many factors and help guide you toward the best hearing aid style for you.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at www.HearVirginia.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
Community services boards, local health departments provide rescue medication for opioid overdoses
‘States of Grace’ screening at Wayne Theatre on April 6
John Lee: Iran lobby coming to defense of Iran appeasement policy supporters
Listen: Chris Graham talks Final Four, Wrestlemania on 1560-The Fan
McAuliffe amendment would restore Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law
House Republican leaders comment on McAuliffe Medicaid expansion proposal
Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
McAuliffe introduces budget amendment to pursue planning for Medicaid expansion
UVA baseball game at VCU moved to Wednesday
‘Chicken Parm Guy’ to fulfill dreams of serving dish
Wayne Theatre: April 2017 concerts, movies, programs, more
Discovery may help patients beat deadly pneumonia
25th House candidate Angela Lynn backs McAuliffe on charter school bill veto
Shenandoah University professor awarded PAEA research grant
EMU Common Grounds coffeehouse student-managers find their niche
Three agricultural leaders recognized at VFBF Spring Conference
Unearned runs the difference as VMI falls, 4-2
McDyre has four hits, but Liberty falls to Charleston Southern, 11-4
Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake
No. 16 UVA tops Duke, 13-6, to take weekend series
Liberty’s CIT run ends at UMBC
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 