Hearing loss at the holidays: No reason to be shy

Noisy situations, like the Thanksgiving dinner table, can be difficult for people with hearing loss, but they don’t have to be.

There is no reason for you to hide your hearing loss. It may be easier to pretend that you can hear what is being said at the noisy dinner table, but you know you’re missing out, and that’s not fair to you or to family and friends.

The best advice: if you feel you’re missing out, there is nothing wrong to ask for a recap afterward.

And don’t shy away from offering simple visual cues during a conversation, like placing your hand to your ear.

You’re not disrupting the flow of conversations to do that, and you’re signaling to the speaker that you want to hear what they have to say.

In the end, they’ll appreciate it, and want to make sure that you’re included.

