Hearing Healthcare: Treatment of tinnitus

Correcting treatable causes of tinnitus (i.e. ear wax build-up, allergy, infection, syphilis) often will improve the condition.

However, when the cause is unknown, or when head noises arise from within the cochlea, auditory nerve, or brain, treatment becomes more difficult. Most medications and surgical procedures have not been successful in relieving the problem.

Because of the direct association between the hearing mechanism and the nervous system, sufferers have been advised to avoid nervous tension, fatigue, and stimulants. Sedatives, biofeedback, and other relaxation techniques may offer some people temporary relief.

The only other approach that so far has achieved any success has been Tinnitus Maskers to mask the ringing sound with other sounds.

Other worthwhile treatments to explore are cognitive therapy and Tinnitus Retraining Therapy.

