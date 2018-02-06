Hearing healthcare tip: Turn down the volume!

We have access to state-of-the-art sound through earbuds, new-age headphones and the like. But, can our music and podcasts be doing long-term damage?

A study by the World Health Organization suggests that more than 1 billion people worldwide are at risk to experience noise-induced hearing loss due to the unsafe use of audio devices.

A simple solution is the so-called 60/60 Rule: using your audio devices at no more than 60 percent volume for no more than 60 minutes a day.

One other suggestion: use headphones that go over the ear rather than earbuds that fit directly next to the eardrum.

You still get the enjoyment of your tunes and your favorite talk shows. And, you get to look forward to years of listening enjoyment down the road.

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, hearing loss is the third most common health condition among adults.

