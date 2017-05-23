Hearing Healthcare offers free baseline hearing screenings

The American Medical Association recommends that everyone over the age of 50 should have an annual hearing screening.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia provides a free Baseline Hearing Screening to anyone over the age of 50.

It’s only 15 minutes, and it’s FREE!

Benefits

Like an eye exam, physical or mammogram, an annual hearing exam is recommended by major national organizations including the AARP.

Recent medical studies from John Hopkins University and the Medical College of Wisconsin have found a direct link between hearing loss and:

Diabetes

Dementia

Cardiovascular Disease

Falls

Anxiety

Depression

If you or anyone you know could benefit from this wellness program, contact us today and schedule your free hearing screening at one of our six convenient locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.