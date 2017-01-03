Hearing aids: Making sure they fit

Your hearing healthcare professional should verify the quality of the fit of your new hearing aids by conducting an automated test called a real ear or probe microphone measure.

This measure may use actual speech or a calibrated tone. This measure will ensure the hearing aid has been customized to your hearing loss and ears. Additionally, this measure can be used by the HHP to demonstrate to you how certain advanced features, like directional microphones, digital noise reduction, and automatic feedback reduction work.

Since these advanced features contribute to the cost of the instruments, don’t be afraid to ask the HHP to demonstrate how these features work in your hearing aids. They can be demonstrated rather easily with probe microphone measures during the initial fitting.

Hearing aids: Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at HearVirginia.com.