Is your hearing aid doing what it’s supposed to do?
Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 10:06 am
Is your hearing aid doing what it's supposed to do?
In order to demonstrate to you that your hearing aid is actually benefiting you in the places you need them, your hearing healthcare professional should systematically measure your progress.
These are commonly called outcome measures. Outcome measures should occur 14 to 45 days following the initial hearing aid fitting. These measures will tell you how much benefit you are receiving.
Generally, there are two ways the HHP can assess your outcome or progress. Both types of outcome measures should be employed by the HHP to ensure you are getting the most out of your investment.
Ask for objective evidence of the utility from your hearing aid which has been programmed to your unique hearing loss. This means you should receive test results of how you hear with and without the hearing aids preferably in quiet and noise. These results should be shared with your family physician.
