How a hearing aid can improve your quality of life

It would seem that hearing is a second-rate sense when compared to vision in our visually oriented modern society.

People with hearing loss delay a decision to get hearing help because they are unaware of the fact that receiving early treatment for hearing loss has the potential to literally transform their lives.

Research by the National Council on the Aging on more than 2,000 people with hearing loss, as well as their significant others, demonstrated that hearing aids clearly are associated with impressive improvements in the social, emotional, psychological, and physical well-being of people with hearing loss in all hearing loss categories from mild to severe.

Specifically, hearing aid usage is positively related to the following quality of life issues.

Hearing loss treatment was shown to improve:

Earning power

Communication in relationships

Intimacy and warmth in family relationships

Ease in communication

Emotional stability

Sense of control over life events

Perception of mental functioning

Physical health

Group social participation

And, just as importantly, hearing loss treatment was shown to reduce:

Discrimination toward the person with the hearing loss

Hearing loss compensation behaviors (i.e. pretending you hear)

Anger and frustration in relationships

Depression and depressive symptoms

Feelings of paranoia

Anxiety

Social phobias

Self-criticism

If you are one of those people with a mild, moderate or severe hearing loss, who is sitting on the fence, consider all the benefits of hearing aids described above. Hearing aids hold such great potential to positively change so many lives.

Hearing Aid: Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at HearVirginia.com.