Hayes, Schany take firsts to lead Virginia wrestling at Clarion Open

Two Cavaliers took first in their weight class to lead five total wrestlers who placed in the opening competition of the season on Sunday (Nov. 5) to lead Virginia at the Clarion Open.

Redshirt freshman Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.) and redshirt junior Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) won their weight classes to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Hayes claimed first at 125 pounds with a win over No. 19 Jake Gromacki of Clarion with a 7-4 decision, while Schany picked up an 8-5 decision over No. 18 Devin Skatzka of Indiana to take first at 174 pounds.

“We showed a lot of fight out there today,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “We have a ton to work on. I saw a lot of technical mistakes, but again, we are a young team so that was to be expected. The good news is we had some great come-from-behind wins; the kind of wins that can set the tone for the season. Our guys were taking a lot of shots and never quitting.

“Louie (Hayes) in particular came from behind three matches in a row to win his weight class. He was amazing today. It was the best I’ve seen him. He was so composed and steady with late time. Will (Schany) did the same thing in the semifinals, getting the winning takedown with eight seconds left. Jake (Keating) came all the way back from down 10-to-5 and won a shootout in overtime. There was some great stuff like that happening all day. It’s the kind of stuff that makes a coach very happy.”

Redshirt sophomore Sam Krivus (Greensburg, Pa.) took third place with a 3-2 decision over freshman Jake Keating (Naperville, Ill.) at 149 pounds. Keating finished in fourth-place. Redshirt senior Andrew Atkinson (Lynchburg, Va.) also posted a fourth-place finish for the Cavaliers wrestling at 165 pounds.

It was the first competition of the season for Virginia who sent 16 wrestlers to compete in an attached status for the Cavaliers, while six more wrestlers competed unattached.

Virginia will return to action next weekend, traveling to compete at the Journeymen Duals in Albany, N.Y. The Cavaliers will face Kent State and No. 12 Rutgers in a pair of dual matches on Saturday, Nov. 11.

125

Louie Hayes – 1st Place Finish

Hayes pinned Brandon Loperfido (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 0:32

Hayes major dec. Willy Girard (Bloomsburg), 22-9

Hayes dec. Elijah Oliver (Indiana), 5-3

Hayes dec. Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley), 6-4

Hayes dec. No. 19 Jake Gromacki (Clarion) ,7-4

Sam Book (Unattached)

Bye

Book dec. Jake Ferrari (Kent State – Unatt.), 8-4

Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) major dec. Book, 21-8

Book dec. Brandon Loperfido (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 8-6

Elijah Oliver (Indiana) major dec. Book, 11-3

133

Scott Kiyono

Matthew Schmitt (W. Virginia) major dec. Kiyono, 12-2

Kiyono dec. Marco Macrino (Bloomsburg – Unatt.), 7-3

Kiyono dec. Derek Spann (Buffalo – Unatt.), 17-12

Matthew Seitz (Buffalo – Unatt.) dec. Kiyono, 6-2

No. 8 Jack Mueller

Bye

Mueller dec. Brandon James (Indiana), 9-4

Micky Phillippi (Pitt) med. forfeit by Mueller

George Carpenter (Penn State) med. forfeit by Mueller

141

Brian Courtney (Unattached)

Courtney dec. Lewis Williams (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 5-4

Courtney pinned Zachary Clark (Pitt-Johnstown – Unatt.), 1:05

Cole Weaver (Indiana) dec. Courtney, 5-3

Sam Martino (UVA) dec. Courtney, 3-2

Sam Martino

Bye

Jose Rodriguez (Unattached) dec. Martino, 4-1

Martino dec. Ryan Juarez (Buffalo – Unatt.), 4-1

Martino major dec. Jalin Hankerson (Clarion – Unatt.), 15-2

Martino dec. Brian Courtney (UVA), 3-2

Timothy Rooney (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Martino, 6-0

149

Jake Keating – 4th Place Finish

Keating dec. Nick Monico (Kent State – Unatt.), 7-2

Keating pinned Timothy Suter (Edinboro – Unatt.), 6:00

Keating dec. Davey Tunon (Indiana), 4-2

Kyler Rea (W. Virginia) dec. Keating, 3-1

Keating dec. Christian Monserrat (W. Virginia), 16-14

Sam Krivus (UVA) dec. Keating, 3-2

No. 18 Sam Krivus – 3rd Place Finish

Krivus major dec. Will Kaldes (Pitt – Unatt.), 14-1

Krivus major dec. Chase Archangelo (Cleveland State – Unatt.), 10-1

Krivus dec. Christian Monserrat (W. Virginia), 3-2

Grant LaMont (Utah Valley) dec. Krivus, 4-2

Krivus over Taylor Ortz (Clarion), no contest

Krivus dec. Jake Keating (UVA), 3-2

157

Cam Coy (Unattached)

Bye

Coy pinned Chase Gardner (Bloomsburg – Unatt.), 1:27

Coy dec. Alex Smythe (Buffalo – Unatt.), 5-4

Alex Klucker (Lock Haven) dec. Coy, 15-11

Coy pinned Hunter (W. Virginia), 1:14

Georgio Poullas (Cleveland State) med. forfeit by Coy

Michael Murphy

Bye

Murphy dec. Ryan Lopez (W. Virginia), 8-4

Nico O’Dor (Cleveland State – Unatt.) dec. Murphy, 6-0

Murphy dec. Curtis Decker (Pitt), 5-3

Brady Barnett (Cleveland State) pinned Murphy, 2:13

165

Andrew Atkinson – 4th Place Finish

Bye

Atkinson pinned T.J. Lambiotte (Ohio Valley), 1:55

Atkinson dec. Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion), 6-0

Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) dec. Atkinson, 3-2

Atkinson dec. Nick Kiussus (W. Virginia), 14-11

Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) tech fall Atkinson, 16-1

174

Michael Battista

Gabe Stark (Cleveland State) dec. Battista, 4-1

Robert Patrick (Unattached) major dec. Battista, 15-7

Jack Miller (Unattached)

Lane Hinkle (Kent State – Unatt.) major dec. Miller, 12-0

Caleb Stockmeister (Cleveland State) major dec. Miller, 15-3

Drew Peck (Unattached)

Taylor Cahill (Clarion – Unatt.) med. forfeit by Peck

Zachary Ishman (Penn State Behrend) med. forfeit by Peck

Will Schany – 1st Place Finish

Schany major dec. Dalton Ray (Clarion), 14-3

Schany major dec. Jake Lanning (Buffalo – Unatt.), 12-2

Schany dec. Evan DeLong (Clarion – Unatt.), 7-2

Schany dec. Weston VonEgidy (W. Virginia), 4-3

Schany dec. No. 18 Devin Skatzka (Indiana), 8-5

184

Chance McClure

Bye

McClure dec. Chris Morrow (Cleveland State), 2-1

McClure dec. Trevor Allard (Bloomsburg), 3-1

Dakota Greer (Edinboro – Unatt.) med. forfeit by McClure

Tyler Bagoly (Clarion – Unatt.) med forfeit by McClure

Jack Walsh

Bye

Norman Conley (Indiana) pinned Walsh, 2:46

Bye

Will Sumner (Utah Valley) major dec. Walsh, 8-0

197

Jay Aiello

Aiello dec. Dustin Conti (Clarion), 6-4

Aiello tech fall Mason Giordano (Cleveland State – Unatt.), 15-0 (5:55)

Kyle Conel (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Aiello, 10-7

Aiello major dec. Hunter DeLong (W. Virginia), 11-3

Aiello dec. Dustin Conti (Clarion), 9-6

Stephen Suglio (Kent State) dec. Aiello, 4-1

Brian Kennerly

Bye

Kennerly major dec. Hunter DeLong (W. Virginia), 20-8

Stephen Suglio (Kent State) major dec. Kennerly, 12-3

Noah Adams (W. Virginia – Unatt.) dec. Kennerly, 3-2

HWT

Tyler Love

Love dec. Brandon Ngati (W. Virginia), 3-2

Love major dec. Billy Bolia (Kent State – Unatt.), 10-1

Nolan Terrance (Buffalo – Unatt.) dec. Love, 3-2

Devin Nye (Kent State – Unatt.) med. forfeit by Love

Quinn Miller (Unattached)

Miller dec. Taylor Cahill (Clarion), 9-3

Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley) pinned Miller, 1:52

Miller dec. Brandon Ngati (W. Virginia), 5-3

Jonathan Spaulding (Edinoro – Unatt.) dec. Miller, 3-1

Robert Scherer

Scherer dec. Jake Lenhardt (Penn State Behrend), 5-0

Ben Andrew (Utah Valley) dec. Scherer, 9-3

Scherer dec. Brylee Shumaker (Clarion), 2-1

Devin Nye (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Scherer, 8-4