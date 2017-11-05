Hayes, Schany take firsts to lead Virginia wrestling at Clarion Open
Two Cavaliers took first in their weight class to lead five total wrestlers who placed in the opening competition of the season on Sunday (Nov. 5) to lead Virginia at the Clarion Open.
Redshirt freshman Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.) and redshirt junior Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) won their weight classes to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Hayes claimed first at 125 pounds with a win over No. 19 Jake Gromacki of Clarion with a 7-4 decision, while Schany picked up an 8-5 decision over No. 18 Devin Skatzka of Indiana to take first at 174 pounds.
“We showed a lot of fight out there today,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “We have a ton to work on. I saw a lot of technical mistakes, but again, we are a young team so that was to be expected. The good news is we had some great come-from-behind wins; the kind of wins that can set the tone for the season. Our guys were taking a lot of shots and never quitting.
“Louie (Hayes) in particular came from behind three matches in a row to win his weight class. He was amazing today. It was the best I’ve seen him. He was so composed and steady with late time. Will (Schany) did the same thing in the semifinals, getting the winning takedown with eight seconds left. Jake (Keating) came all the way back from down 10-to-5 and won a shootout in overtime. There was some great stuff like that happening all day. It’s the kind of stuff that makes a coach very happy.”
Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the YTom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Redshirt sophomore Sam Krivus (Greensburg, Pa.) took third place with a 3-2 decision over freshman Jake Keating (Naperville, Ill.) at 149 pounds. Keating finished in fourth-place. Redshirt senior Andrew Atkinson (Lynchburg, Va.) also posted a fourth-place finish for the Cavaliers wrestling at 165 pounds.
It was the first competition of the season for Virginia who sent 16 wrestlers to compete in an attached status for the Cavaliers, while six more wrestlers competed unattached.
Virginia will return to action next weekend, traveling to compete at the Journeymen Duals in Albany, N.Y. The Cavaliers will face Kent State and No. 12 Rutgers in a pair of dual matches on Saturday, Nov. 11.
125
Louie Hayes – 1st Place Finish
Hayes pinned Brandon Loperfido (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 0:32
Hayes major dec. Willy Girard (Bloomsburg), 22-9
Hayes dec. Elijah Oliver (Indiana), 5-3
Hayes dec. Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley), 6-4
Hayes dec. No. 19 Jake Gromacki (Clarion) ,7-4
Sam Book (Unattached)
Bye
Book dec. Jake Ferrari (Kent State – Unatt.), 8-4
Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) major dec. Book, 21-8
Book dec. Brandon Loperfido (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 8-6
Elijah Oliver (Indiana) major dec. Book, 11-3
133
Scott Kiyono
Matthew Schmitt (W. Virginia) major dec. Kiyono, 12-2
Kiyono dec. Marco Macrino (Bloomsburg – Unatt.), 7-3
Kiyono dec. Derek Spann (Buffalo – Unatt.), 17-12
Matthew Seitz (Buffalo – Unatt.) dec. Kiyono, 6-2
No. 8 Jack Mueller
Bye
Mueller dec. Brandon James (Indiana), 9-4
Micky Phillippi (Pitt) med. forfeit by Mueller
George Carpenter (Penn State) med. forfeit by Mueller
141
Brian Courtney (Unattached)
Courtney dec. Lewis Williams (Lock Haven – Unatt.), 5-4
Courtney pinned Zachary Clark (Pitt-Johnstown – Unatt.), 1:05
Cole Weaver (Indiana) dec. Courtney, 5-3
Sam Martino (UVA) dec. Courtney, 3-2
Sam Martino
Bye
Jose Rodriguez (Unattached) dec. Martino, 4-1
Martino dec. Ryan Juarez (Buffalo – Unatt.), 4-1
Martino major dec. Jalin Hankerson (Clarion – Unatt.), 15-2
Martino dec. Brian Courtney (UVA), 3-2
Timothy Rooney (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Martino, 6-0
149
Jake Keating – 4th Place Finish
Keating dec. Nick Monico (Kent State – Unatt.), 7-2
Keating pinned Timothy Suter (Edinboro – Unatt.), 6:00
Keating dec. Davey Tunon (Indiana), 4-2
Kyler Rea (W. Virginia) dec. Keating, 3-1
Keating dec. Christian Monserrat (W. Virginia), 16-14
Sam Krivus (UVA) dec. Keating, 3-2
No. 18 Sam Krivus – 3rd Place Finish
Krivus major dec. Will Kaldes (Pitt – Unatt.), 14-1
Krivus major dec. Chase Archangelo (Cleveland State – Unatt.), 10-1
Krivus dec. Christian Monserrat (W. Virginia), 3-2
Grant LaMont (Utah Valley) dec. Krivus, 4-2
Krivus over Taylor Ortz (Clarion), no contest
Krivus dec. Jake Keating (UVA), 3-2
157
Cam Coy (Unattached)
Bye
Coy pinned Chase Gardner (Bloomsburg – Unatt.), 1:27
Coy dec. Alex Smythe (Buffalo – Unatt.), 5-4
Alex Klucker (Lock Haven) dec. Coy, 15-11
Coy pinned Hunter (W. Virginia), 1:14
Georgio Poullas (Cleveland State) med. forfeit by Coy
Michael Murphy
Bye
Murphy dec. Ryan Lopez (W. Virginia), 8-4
Nico O’Dor (Cleveland State – Unatt.) dec. Murphy, 6-0
Murphy dec. Curtis Decker (Pitt), 5-3
Brady Barnett (Cleveland State) pinned Murphy, 2:13
165
Andrew Atkinson – 4th Place Finish
Bye
Atkinson pinned T.J. Lambiotte (Ohio Valley), 1:55
Atkinson dec. Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion), 6-0
Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) dec. Atkinson, 3-2
Atkinson dec. Nick Kiussus (W. Virginia), 14-11
Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) tech fall Atkinson, 16-1
174
Michael Battista
Gabe Stark (Cleveland State) dec. Battista, 4-1
Robert Patrick (Unattached) major dec. Battista, 15-7
Jack Miller (Unattached)
Lane Hinkle (Kent State – Unatt.) major dec. Miller, 12-0
Caleb Stockmeister (Cleveland State) major dec. Miller, 15-3
Drew Peck (Unattached)
Taylor Cahill (Clarion – Unatt.) med. forfeit by Peck
Zachary Ishman (Penn State Behrend) med. forfeit by Peck
Will Schany – 1st Place Finish
Schany major dec. Dalton Ray (Clarion), 14-3
Schany major dec. Jake Lanning (Buffalo – Unatt.), 12-2
Schany dec. Evan DeLong (Clarion – Unatt.), 7-2
Schany dec. Weston VonEgidy (W. Virginia), 4-3
Schany dec. No. 18 Devin Skatzka (Indiana), 8-5
184
Chance McClure
Bye
McClure dec. Chris Morrow (Cleveland State), 2-1
McClure dec. Trevor Allard (Bloomsburg), 3-1
Dakota Greer (Edinboro – Unatt.) med. forfeit by McClure
Tyler Bagoly (Clarion – Unatt.) med forfeit by McClure
Jack Walsh
Bye
Norman Conley (Indiana) pinned Walsh, 2:46
Bye
Will Sumner (Utah Valley) major dec. Walsh, 8-0
197
Jay Aiello
Aiello dec. Dustin Conti (Clarion), 6-4
Aiello tech fall Mason Giordano (Cleveland State – Unatt.), 15-0 (5:55)
Kyle Conel (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Aiello, 10-7
Aiello major dec. Hunter DeLong (W. Virginia), 11-3
Aiello dec. Dustin Conti (Clarion), 9-6
Stephen Suglio (Kent State) dec. Aiello, 4-1
Brian Kennerly
Bye
Kennerly major dec. Hunter DeLong (W. Virginia), 20-8
Stephen Suglio (Kent State) major dec. Kennerly, 12-3
Noah Adams (W. Virginia – Unatt.) dec. Kennerly, 3-2
HWT
Tyler Love
Love dec. Brandon Ngati (W. Virginia), 3-2
Love major dec. Billy Bolia (Kent State – Unatt.), 10-1
Nolan Terrance (Buffalo – Unatt.) dec. Love, 3-2
Devin Nye (Kent State – Unatt.) med. forfeit by Love
Quinn Miller (Unattached)
Miller dec. Taylor Cahill (Clarion), 9-3
Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley) pinned Miller, 1:52
Miller dec. Brandon Ngati (W. Virginia), 5-3
Jonathan Spaulding (Edinoro – Unatt.) dec. Miller, 3-1
Robert Scherer
Scherer dec. Jake Lenhardt (Penn State Behrend), 5-0
Ben Andrew (Utah Valley) dec. Scherer, 9-3
Scherer dec. Brylee Shumaker (Clarion), 2-1
Devin Nye (Kent State – Unatt.) dec. Scherer, 8-4
Discussion