Hartson’s seven innings, powerful offense equal 9-5 Hillcats win

Two starts removed from going a career-high 6 2/3 innings against Winston-Salem on May 3, Brock Hartson did one better Wednesday against the Dash. The right-hander struck out five in a career-high seven frames to help Lynchburg defeat Winston-Salem at BB&T Ballpark, 9-5.

The Hillcats scored five runs on three hits in the second inning and led for the remainder of the day. Andrew Calica’s one-out single sparked the rally. Yonathan Mendoza walked, and Jodd Carter lined a single to left to bring in Calica for the first run. After Willi Castro was hit by a pitch, Sam Haggerty stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. The switch-hitter banged a fly ball off the top of the center-field fence for his league-leading seventh triple, giving Lynchburg a 4-0 advantage. Haggerty came home on a wild pitch to push the margin to 5-0.

Carter led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right-center field, and the Hlilcats plated three runs in the eighth for the rest of their offense. Castro hit a two-run double in the eighth, knocking in Mendoza and Carter, while Haggerty drove in Castro with a base hit.

Hartson (2-1) won for the second time in his three starts, holding the Dash to three runs and seven hits for his third quality start in as many tries. Jared Robinson struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth. Zach Thompson (1-5) surrendered five runs on three hits and two walks in three innings in the loss.

Winston-Salem received a pair of solo home runs from Telvin Nash for its first two runs of the game. Jake Fincher had a pair of doubles off the bench to contribute to Winston-Salem’s five runs on 10 hits for the day.

Lynchburg concludes its road trip with a Thursday contest at 7 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (5-1, 1.74) will be on the mound againstBrannon Easterling (2-2, 3.11). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning with pre-game coverage at 6:50 p.m.