 jump to example.com

Hartson’s seven innings, powerful offense equal 9-5 Hillcats win

Published Wednesday, May. 17, 2017, 4:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Two starts removed from going a career-high 6 2/3 innings against Winston-Salem on May 3, Brock Hartson did one better Wednesday against the Dash. The right-hander struck out five in a career-high seven frames to help Lynchburg defeat Winston-Salem at BB&T Ballpark, 9-5.

lynchburg hillcatsThe Hillcats scored five runs on three hits in the second inning and led for the remainder of the day. Andrew Calica’s one-out single sparked the rally. Yonathan Mendoza walked, and Jodd Carter lined a single to left to bring in Calica for the first run. After Willi Castro was hit by a pitch, Sam Haggerty stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. The switch-hitter banged a fly ball off the top of the center-field fence for his league-leading seventh triple, giving Lynchburg a 4-0 advantage. Haggerty came home on a wild pitch to push the margin to 5-0.

Carter led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right-center field, and the Hlilcats plated three runs in the eighth for the rest of their offense. Castro hit a two-run double in the eighth, knocking in Mendoza and Carter, while Haggerty drove in Castro with a base hit.

Hartson (2-1) won for the second time in his three starts, holding the Dash to three runs and seven hits for his third quality start in as many tries. Jared Robinson struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth. Zach Thompson (1-5) surrendered five runs on three hits and two walks in three innings in the loss.

Winston-Salem received a pair of solo home runs from Telvin Nash for its first two runs of the game. Jake Fincher had a pair of doubles off the bench to contribute to Winston-Salem’s five runs on 10 hits for the day.

Lynchburg concludes its road trip with a Thursday contest at 7 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (5-1, 1.74) will be on the mound againstBrannon Easterling (2-2, 3.11). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning with pre-game coverage at 6:50 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Putin’s epic Trump troll
McAuliffe signs bill preserving historic black cemeteries
Squirrels fall short in series finale
Nearly 1,400 Virginia farms designated Century Farms
Huffstetler calls for independent commission to investigate Trump, Russia
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to push investment in aging Shenandoah Valley schools
Senate Intel Committee seeks additional information from Comey, McCabe
Does it even matter who Democrats nominate to run for Virginia governor?
Shenandoah National Park celebrates Kids to Parks Day
Augusta Health Stroke Program honored by American Heart Association
New exhibit opens at Staunton Augusta Art Center on Friday
Paula Poundstone at The Paramount Theater
Kroger hosting in-store job fairs on Saturday
William & Mary football announces staff changes
Kaine, Tester introduce bill protecting federal student aid for Gold Star families
Windward Consulting to expand IT headquarters in Fairfax County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 