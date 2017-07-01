 jump to example.com

Hartson, Hendrix shut out Keys: Hillcats win 5-0

Published Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017, 6:12 am

Brock Hartson matched a career high with seven shutout innings, and Paul Hendrix retired all six batters he faced to complete a 5-0 Hillcats victory at Nymeo Field Friday night. It marked Lynchburg’s fifth team shutout of the year and the second against Frederick in the past nine days.

lynchburg hillcatsHartson held the Keys to two hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not surrender a hit until the fourth inning when there were two outs. Combined with his last outing in which he went the final 5 1/3 innings without allowing a hit, Hartsonrecorded 27 consecutive outs against the Keys between hits. Hendrix struck out a pair of batters in his two perfect innings.

Offensively, Lynchburg claimed the lead with a pair of triples as part of a three-run second inning. Martin Cervenka drew a leadoff walk, and Daniel Salters singled. Jodd Carter hit a two-run triple to right-center field. He came home three batters later whenYonathan Mendoza tripled to right.

Leading 3-0 entering the third, Sicnarf Loopstok walked to open the stanza. Connor Marabell singled, and Loopstok scored a couple batters afterward on a fielder’s choice. The play gave Salters his 20th RBI of the season. Lynchburg’s final tally occurred in the eighth inning when Carter walked and Claudio Bautista singled to right to knock him in. Bautista, Mendoza and Anthony Miller all had multi-hit performances.

Lynchburg plays Frederick again Saturday at 6 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (7-5, 3.72) will start for the Hillcats against Cody Sedlock (4-4, 6.46). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.

