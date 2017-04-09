Hartford righty guides Goats to series split with Squirrels

Hartford Yard Goats (2-2) right-hander Parker French controlled the Squirrels (2-2) through the first seven innings and guided Hartford to a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

French tossed seven innings and allowed just one unearned run on four hits to earn the victory. The Squirrels settled for the series split and will welcome in the Altoona Curve for a three game series starting on Monday at 6:35 p.m. A full list of promotions and ticket information can be found here.

Richmond struggled from the outset to make solid contact against French (1-0). The Texas product needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in the first inning and 13 in the second. French cruised through the order and retired the first 12 batters he faced.

The Yard Goats struck first against Richmond hurler Cory Taylor to surge ahead with a four-run third inning. Drew Weeks was hit by a pitch and Ryan McMahon followed with a double. Taylor then stuck out Josh Fuentes, but the ball went by catcher Matt Winn, allowing Weeks to score the game’s first run. Collin Ferguson added a two-run double to right-center field and Omar Carrizales put the finishing touches on the scoring with a base hit to left. Taylor was able to end the inning with a strikeout.

The Goats added another run and forced Taylor from the contest in the top of the fourth inning. Emerson Jimenez opened the fifth with a walk and was replaced on the bases by Max White on a fielder’s choice. Weeks promptly stole second and third base prior to being brought in on a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead. Ryan McMahon then doubled to end the day for Taylor.

Reliever Pat Young replaced Taylor in the fourth inning and gave the Squirrels some length, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless frames. Christian Jones entered for the seventh and Carlos Alvarado made his season debut for the final two innings.

Richmond was finally able to break through for a run against French in the sixth inning. Carlos Garcia pushed a bunt toward first and motored to third base when the defense threw the ball away. Ryan Lollis brought Garcia home on a sacrifice fly to left field, 5-1.

French tossed 90 pitches over seven innings to earn the win. The Yard Goats dipped into the bullpen to start the eighth and the Squirrels responded, striking for a pair of runs against reliever Troy Neiman. Carlos Garcia reached on a single and Ryan Lollis lifted a double to right field. Miguel Gomez followed with an RBI single to left and Hunter Cole lofted a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit, 6-3.

Ryan Mcmahon drilled a solo home run in the top of the ninth to seal the win and split the series.

The Flying Squirrels season-opening, action-packed homestand continues against Altoona on Monday with Bark in the Park at 6:30 p.m. The first 250 dogs will received a free Frisbee Rope toy presented by VCA Animal Hospitals. Left-hander Matt Gage (0-0) will start the game against Altoona Curve RHP Tanner Anderson.