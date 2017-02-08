Harrisonburg Restaurant Week serves up local flavor

The City of Harrisonburg is home to a unique blend of locally-owned restaurants, craft breweries, grocers, bakeries and cafes, and Virginia’s first culinary district. The inaugural Harrisonburg Restaurant week, set for March 5 – 11, 2017, showcases the local flavors at more than 40 participating restaurants throughout the city.

The week-long celebration will feature the popular Taste of Downtown and introduce Savor on Port and Relish Uptown, a new branding initiative that will include a collection of local restaurants specifically on Port Republic Road and various locations throughout the city. Participating restaurants will serve upsignature dishes, daily specials, small plates, brunch bites, sweet treats and more. The week offers patrons an opportunity to visit an impressive and diverse mix of locally-owned eateries with international influences ranging from mainstream American to Asian-fusion cuisine to authentic Indian fare.

During Harrisonburg’s Restaurant Week, our chefs will showcase their creativity and talents. They create global comfort foods sourced from area farms and dishes that are inspired from secret family recipes, making it easy for you to take a “Culinary Trip around the World” right here in the Shenandoah Valley.

“This is a great opportunity to team up with our local food businesses to showcase the culinary arts in Harrisonburg,” says Brenda Black, Director of Tourism and Visitor Services. “We’re inviting visitors and our neighbors to join us as we indulge in home-grown goodness and celebrate the bounty of the Shenandoah Valley.”

“O’Neill’s Grill is very excited to be a part of restaurant week,” says Tim O’Neill, owner of O’Neill’s Grill. “It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our scratch kitchen to some of the community that hasn’t visited us before. We are also going to tie this event to one of our local monthly charity events.”

“I love these types of city wide events,” says Scott Coles, chef at Jimmy Madison’s Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar. “It’s an opportunity to stretch beyond my culinary boundaries and be a little more adventurous. My menu for Restaurant Week this year is “Contemporary Country” themed, with dishes such as Beer Can Quail, Mac & Cheese Tower, Spam Dynamite and a Baked Virginian.” He also says, “Restaurant Week is a chance for me to explore what the other creative minds of Harrisonburg have to offer.”

“Taste of Downtown is a unique showcase of the downtown food scene, which boasts more than 40 food-related businesses in a 40-block district” says Kim Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer at Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. “Every restaurant offers a unique atmosphere and culinary experience. This diversity coupled with our chefs’ commitment to showcasing the local culture and ingredients are what makes Harrisonburg’s food scene incredible.”

Tickets are not required; however, reservations are encouraged and should be made directly with the restaurant. Guests can visit as many places as they wish during the seven‐day event.

For a list of participating restaurants and details of their offers, visit www.VisitHarrisonburgVA.com/dining/harrisonburg-restaurant-week or www.tasteofdowntownhburg.com.