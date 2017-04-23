 jump to example.com

Harrison Burton picks up first win in K&N Series at Bristol

Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, 8:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Young Harrison Burton played Saturday’s rained shortened Zombie Auto 125 NASCAR K&N Series race by the numbers and it didn’t take long for the alignment of events to begin for the DEX Imaging Toyota driver.

The race was the seventeenth career start for the son of former NASCAR Cup series driver and NBC/NASCAR commentator Jeff Burton.  Harrison is only sixteen years old but when the rains came after 70 laps at Bristol, the Huntersville, North Carolina driver was secure in the only position he needed to be when the rain started falling; in first place and the lead when track and NASCAR officials called the race.

“I was confident here in myself and my team to run well here and I’ve had this race circled on my calendar since last year, ” replied Burton after the race. “ I was pretty excited to come back and get the win,” Burton said.

Ruben Garcia would finish second with Spencer Davis in third, Hunter Baize in fourth and Chad Finchum driving the No. 39 Emory and Henry College/WEHC 90.7 FM Toyota rounding out the top five.

Burton started from the pole for the race after qualifying for the NASCAR K&N Series race was cancelled due to rain on Friday. Burton would lead all but a just few of the first 70 laps before the rain began to fall.

Burton said following the race that he felt like “every team circles this race on their calendar” and that his team wanted to run the whole race and win it that way.

“We were confident our car was good enough that we could win it that way. I feel like it would’ve been cool to cross the line in dry conditions. But, I’ll take it. I never wanted it to rain so bad in my life.”

Story by Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bold move pays off for Erik Jones in NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Bristol
Liberty, Gardner-Webb split doubleheader
Western Carolina completes series sweep of VMI
Fralin Fellowship puts spotlight on linguistics research in Appalachian dialects
Aren’t pesticides worth the environmental risk?
Women’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA holds on for 6-5 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 24-28
Dinner Diva: Juice up on your Vitamin C
Ken Plum: Mental health advances
No. 11 UVA blanks Notre Dame, wins ACC weekend series
American Shakespeare Center launches international playwright competition
Veterinary students to offer Community Dog Wash on April 23
Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Practice Session Number Two
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFinity Series Race Qualifying
Summer wrestling camp at Fishburne Military School
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 