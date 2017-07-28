 jump to example.com

Harmful algae bloom occurring on Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 4:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County is experiencing a harmful algae bloom that is a naturally occurring circumstance due to recent weather conditions. The public is advised to avoid contact with the lake water until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

albemarle countyPreliminary tests indicate a blue-green algae Aphanizomenon spp. was detected at elevated concentrations in Chris Greene Lake. This algae can produce a toxin that can cause rashes and other illnesses. Toxin screening levels conducted on 7/27/17 are just below those which may pose a health risk. Additional laboratory testing for samples collected are pending.

People and pets are prohibited from entering the water in the vicinity of the swimming beach, dog park, and boat ramp.

Most algae species are harmless however some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Algae blooms occur naturally when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth such as has occurred recently with the significantly warmer temperatures and lack of rainfall to create adequate inflow into the lake to keep the water moving.

Chris Greene Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation.  The public should be aware that the other two swimming lakes, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek, have been visually inspected for algae and remain open to season pass holders and others at this time.

Albemarle Co. Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion Phytoplankton lab, will continue to monitor water quality in the lake. Water access will reopen following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration. For more information on acceptable algae levels, see the Virginia Department of Health Recreational Advisory Guidance for Microcystin/Microcystis at www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com.

To prevent illness, people should:

  • Avoid contact with any area of the pond where water is green or an advisory sign is posted.
  • Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.
  • Keep children and pets out of the HAB water and quickly wash them off with fresh water after coming into contact with algae.
  • If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.
  • If you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154
  • To learn more about HABs or to report an algae bloom or fish kill visit:
    www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
BRITE transit facility dedicated
Senators urge Senate leadership to protect federal employees
VMI football to play at Virginia Tech in 2026
Human Rights Campaign endorses Ralph Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on healthcare proceedings in Congress
Mary Baldwin University appoints new vice president of enrollment
Cole Harrison joins William & Mary basketball as grad transfer
House GOP leadership on Washington gridlock
Stable Craft Brewing signs on as presenting sponsor of Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival
Lawsuit filed against FERC, Mountain Valley Pipeline on behalf of landowners
Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute teams converge on strategies to defeat McCain’s form of brain cancer
Kaine on Senate healthcare vote
Virginia congressmen, senators applaud inclusion of medical leases in veterans legislation
Castro homers in 4-2 Hillcats win
SeaWolves stymie Squirrels in series opener
Potomac escapes with 5-4 win over Pelicans
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 