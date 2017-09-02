Hapco Pole Products to expand manufacturing operation in Washington County

Hapco Pole Products, a manufacturer of aluminum poles, will invest over $6 million to expand its operation in Washington County.

The company will construct a 60,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility adjacent to its current manufacturing campus. The project will create 28 new jobs.

“Hapco Pole Products has maintained its strong reputation in Washington County for more than 50 years, and the company’s continued growth is a great example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Hapco’s decision to reinvest and expand production capacity is another chapter in its success story in Southwest Virginia, and we thank the company for creating new 21st century jobs. Supporting existing businesses of all sizes and growing the manufacturing industry are both key components of our ongoing mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, and today’s announcement is another step forward.”

Hapco has a long history dating back to 1843 when its parent corporation, Hubbard and Company, originated as a national manufacturer of forgings and stampings to the utility industry. A major contributor to the emerging telephone and power industries of the late 19th century, the company’s commitment to “offering products of the highest quality at ever-increasing service levels” established Hubbard as the leading company in these growing fields. Hapco was acquired by its current owner Dyson-Kissner-Moran (DKM) in 1958, and the facility was moved to its present-day location in Abingdon, Virginia in 1962.

“Hapco Pole Products has long been a valuable corporate steward in Washington County, and the addition of a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to its campus reinforces the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With more than 240,000 Virginians employed in manufacturing, Hapco will continue to benefit from a skilled workforce and tailored training programs to support this thriving industry. We’re proud to have Hapco on the Commonwealth’s corporate roster, and look forward to the next 50 years.”

“Our investment in this new facility reflects the strength of our business and our commitment to Abingdon, VA,”said Fred Vermeer, President and CEO of Hapco. “With almost 55 years in the same location, Hapco has maintained a significant manufacturing presence in our industry, and we look forward to building on that legacy through this important increase of our manufacturing capabilities. With this growth, our skilled workforce will continue to vigorously pursue Hapco’s original commitment of ‘the highest quality’ in the pole products industry.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project, and will support Hapco’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. In addition, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $95,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds.

“Hapco has maintained operations in Washington County for over half a century. The company’s continued commitment to job creation and investment in our community is most certainly exciting and welcome news,” said Randy Pennington, Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission member and Senator Bill Carrico said, “The announced expansion of Hapco Pole Products is welcome news for Washington County. For more than five decades, Hapco has been creating jobs for Southwest Virginians, and this expansion will allow them to create more. I applaud the Tobacco Commission’s decision to award these funds for a project that will result in more than $6 million in capital investment, 28 new jobs and more square footage for Hapco facilities. This is a great victory for Hapco, the Tobacco Commission, and all of Southwest Virginia.”

“Hapco has always been a great member of the local community—creating jobs and making a quality product that we can be proud of,” said Delegate Todd Pillion. “This announcement is welcome news, as it will put more people to work and allow Hapco to reinvest in the community by expanding its business operations here at home. We know Hapco will continue to build on its storied legacy and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”