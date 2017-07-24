Hall closes door in ninth: Squirrels take opener

Cody Hall earned his first save of the season for Richmond (41-58) on Monday night, saving a 5-4 victory over the Harrisburg Senators (41-59) at The Diamond. Hall stranded the tying run at second base to give the Squirrels their second consecutive win. Richmond’s starting pitcher Jordan Johnson turned in a quality outing, but received a no-decision. Johnson was lifted due to injury after connecting on an RBI triple. Richmond will attempt to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Making his Double-A debut, Nationals No. 1 prospect Victor Robles jumped on the first pitch of the game, leading to a 1-0 lead. Robles pounded a fastball into the gap in right center field for a triple and Corban Joseph brought hime home via a sacrifice fly.

The Senators added another run in the second for a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Osvaldo Abreu flared a base hit to right and Yadiel Hernandez followed with a booming RBI double to left center field. Johnson settled in after that and retired the next six hitter.

Back-to-back doubles put Richmond on the board on the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Brandon Bednar smacked a double out to left field. The next batter Caleb Gindl swatted an RBI double to right field, pulling Richmond to within a run, 2-1.

Another pair of Squirrels doubles pushed Richmond ahead for the first time in the fifth inning. Johnson worked a walk to begin the rally and moved to third on a harsh double down the left field line off the bat of Slade Heathcott. C.J. Hinojosa then tied the game, dribbling a ball to third that was missed by Drew Ward. Myles Schroder added an RBI double to left, scoring Heathcott for a 3-2 advantage.

Working with the lead, Johnson moved through the Harrisburg order 1-2-3 in the sixth. The righty also contributed an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth to put Richmond on top, 4-2. It was the first hit of the season for Johnson, however his celebration was short-lived as he was removed at the start of the next inning due to running the bases.

Johnson lasted six innings and allowed just the two runs on three hits. Johnson walked one and struck out three prior to handing the ball over to Seth Rosin.

The Senators struck for a pair of runs to tie the game off of Rosin in the seventh. Dan Gamache and Drew Ward singled to begin the inning and eventually scored. Gregg Ross was pinch-hit for by Stephen Perez in the inning and Perez delivered a game-tying single to right field. Ross received a no-decision by throwing six innings in the start. Ross allowed four runs on seven hits and was replaced by Jimmy Cordero to start the seventh. Cordero walked the first two hitters he faced, leading to a go-ahead single to right from Caleb Gindl.

Ahead 5-4, Ryan Halstead worked a 1-2-3 eighth. Cody Hall pithed the ninth and left the tying run on second base to end the game and earn his first save of the year.