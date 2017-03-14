Your guide to getting into hunting this spring

Spring is a popular time to go hunting. All of the animals are coming out of hibernation, and the air is warm enough that you don’t mind spending the entire day outside. If you’ve been wanting to get into hunting, but were not sure how to go about it, there are a few things you need to know. Below is a short guide that will give you the basics on getting into hunting this Spring.

Know Your Local Laws

The laws regarding hunting are different all over the United States. One state may outlaw it all together, while another will have it completely legal. Before you go out and start hunting, it is important to know what is legal in your area. Many states have restrictions on where you can hunt, what you can hunt, and when you can hunt. It is important to know these laws not only to keep yourself out of trouble, but for the safety of those in your area.

If you think that the laws regarding hunting in your area need to be changed, keep an eye out for comment periods hosted by your town. Often town authorities will solicit feedback from the citizens regarding hunting laws, and it is at this time that you can make your opinion known.

Get The Right Equipment

Once you know when and where you are allowed to hunt, the next thing you’ll need is to get the right equipment. For starters, you’ll want to get clothing that is comfortable to wear all day, and that will blend in with the scenery – you don’t want the animals to see you coming. After that you’ll need to get a gun, and the ammo to go along with it. There are a lot of options when it comes to hunting rifles, so check out this guide to learn more. As for ammo, if you plan on doing a lot of hunting, you should look into buying bulk ammo to save yourself some money.

Choose The Right Time To Go

As with any outdoor activity, it is important to check the weather before you plan your trip. The last thing you want is to have all of your gear ready to go, only to find a foot of snow on the ground outside when you wake up in the morning. Most hunters like to get an early start as well, so be sure to learn what time the sun rises in your area.

Learn About Your Prey

Before you go out, you should have a good idea as to what you want to hunt, and learn as much about it as you can. For example, if you are hunting deer, you should learn what their tracks look like, and where they are likely to be.

Scout The Area

Just as important as knowing about the animals is know the area you will be hunting. Knowing things like the nearby water sources will help you to track your prey, and having a good sense of the area will help if you get lost. Look for maps online, or head to the spot a few days early to have a look around.

Find Others To Go With You

Lastly, while you can have a nice time hunting on your own, it is often a good idea to bring someone along. Not only is this good for safety reasons, but two people have a better chance of catching something than one. You can help each other out, keep each other company, and even have a little competition amongst yourselves. If none of your friends are into hunting, look for local hunting groups that you can join.

Being Prepared Is Key

If you want to have the best possible hunting trip, you need to be prepared. The more time you spend learning about where you’ll be hunting, and the animals that live there, along with getting your gear together, the better chance you’ll have at success. Preparing ahead also helps to keep you safe, and to make sure that you are not breaking any laws. Hopefully this quick guide was able to point you in the right direction, and you’ll be off on your first hunting trip before long.