 jump to example.com

Groundshaker star attraction of Hoofprints of History Tours

Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 9:52 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

secretariatIt’s been a long time since Thoroughbred horses have lived at Secretariat’s birthplace at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, but things have come full circle.

There’s a tall bay mare galloping across the grounds. She’s Groundshaker, a great-great-granddaughter of Secretariat and the last horse ever bred and raced by Secretariat’s owner, Penny Chenery.

Despite her famous genes, Groundshaker’s time at the track was brief and undistinguished; she raced twice and never placed. On Feb. 14, she will be 6 years old and just settling into her new career as the star attraction of the Hoofprints of History Tour program at The Meadow.

“Having Groundshaker at her ancestral home is like a valentine from Penny Chenery to Secretariat fans everywhere,” noted Leeanne Ladin, Secretariat tourism manager and co-author of Secretariat’s Meadow – The Land, The Family, The Legend. “She’s a living link to racing immortality. Maybe Groundshaker wasn’t destined for the winner’s circle at the racetrack, but she is definitely a winner with our tour visitors.”

Ladin said guests get a double treat watching the antics of Groundshaker’s spunky little companion, Mia the miniature horse. The two share a large, white-fenced paddock with a white barn trimmed in blue, the colors of Meadow Stable racing silks.

Visitors can see Groundshaker and Mia by booking a Hoofprints of History Tour. The tours also feature the galleries and Secretariat exhibits in Meadow Hall, including the Chenery Collection of rare Meadow Stable items; and the original barns where Secretariat lived.

Groundshaker and Mia also will participate in special events such as the upcoming Secretariat Birthday Celebration at the Virginia Horse Festival, March 24-26. Tickets are on sale atVirginiaHorseFestival.com. The duo also will participate in the Salute to Secretariat at the State Fair of Virginia and educational programs for children.

In the meantime, plans are in place for Groundshaker’s birthday on Valentine’s Day. Visitors who book a tour can enjoy carrot cake and photo opportunities with Groundshaker and Mia, weather permitting. For tour reservations, visit MeadowEventPark.com.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 