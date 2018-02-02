Groundhog Day: Yep, six more weeks of winter

AccuWeather reports Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s weather forecasting groundhog, saw his shadow on Friday morning, signaling six more weeks of winter weather for the United States.

The forecast aligns with that of AccuWeather’s long-range meteorologists, who say cold weather will largely dominate throughout the month of February.

The main storm track from the East Coast will favor the Northeast and mid-Atlantic throughout February, allowing for a few powerful storms to impact the I-95 corridor.

“Boston to New York City and Philadelphia may see snow a few more times before the end of the season,” AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecast Paul Pastelok said.

Harsh cold will also make a return around the middle of the month.

Across the Midwest and northern Plains, a blast of arctic air caused by a shifting polar vortex will cause temperatures to plummet. A few heavy snow events will be possible.

Meanwhile, in the southern Plains, one or two big cold waves remain in store before the air begins to feel springlike.

Across the remainder of the U.S., the air will gradually warm as the calendar nears March and April.

From the Northwest to the Rockies, temperatures around normal in February will mean a mix of snow and rain.

Conversely, temperatures in the Southwest are predicted to climb well above normal, preventing storms from leaving much precipitation behind.

In the Southeast, where warmth can appear at times, February will usher in the threat for severe thunderstorms.

The spring season officially begins on March 20.

AccuWeather’s 2018 spring forecast, a region-by-region breakdown of the season, will be released on Feb. 7.

By Jillian MacMath, Staff Writer for AccuWeather.com