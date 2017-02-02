 jump to example.com

Groundhog Day 2017: Meh, more winter

Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 1:01 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

AccuWeather reports  just after sunrise on Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil declared six more weeks of winter for the United States – a prognostication AccuWeather meteorologists largely agree with.

Though many Americans are longing for warmer weather, most of the country will be faced with weeks of wintry conditions.

“There will be more rain than snow in the big East Coast cities,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. However, the interior Northeast will have a higher chance for snow as temperatures remain below normal.

“As far as a significant warmup goes across the Northeast, I think you have to hold off til late April or early May,” he said.

Cold air and snow will also persist in the Midwest, northern Plains and Northwest, enveloping nearly the entire northern tier of the country.

Northern and central California will see additional winter storms and rainfall. The abundant precipitation will continue to build a buffer for reservoirs in the coming months, Pastelok said.

Meanwhile, wet weather will grip cities from the mid-Atlantic down to the Florida Panhandle.

The rest of Florida will mark the exception for the Southeast, as dry weather prevails between now and springtime.

The spring season will officially begin on March 20.

For more details on what to expect, check back for AccuWeather’s full 2017 spring forecast on Feb. 8.

By Jillian MacMath, writer for AccuWeather.com

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 