Grottoes woman charged in Dec. 18 eluding case

A Grottoes woman has been charged in connection with a Dec. 18 pursuit that began in Augusta County and eventually led to a crash in Rockingham County.

Katlyn Chevez Garber, 22, has been charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license and motor vehicle theft, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Other charges have been filed by authorities in Rockingham County that are related to the car crash, and subsequent theft of a motor vehicle that was taken near the crash scene. That vehicle was later recovered in Augusta County.

The theft charge from Augusta County is in relation to that pickup being operated, and later abandoned in Augusta.

According to law enforcement, Garber was driving east on Route 254 in the early morning hours of Dec. 18 when a sheriff’s deputy observed a minor traffic infraction and began to turn around to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled, eventually entering the Town of Grottoes and then Rockingham County, before crashing on Ore Bank Road.

When law enforcement reached the scene of the accident, the driver had fled the scene.