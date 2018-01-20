 jump to example.com
 

Griffith supports effort to improve broadband access in rural communities

Published Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 7:36 am

morgan griffithCongressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has signed on as a cosponsor to H.R. 4810, the Making Available Plans to Promote Investment in Next Generation Networks without Overlapping and Waste (MAPPING NOW) Act.

Introduced on January 17 by Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) and Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the MAPPING NOW Act directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to update the National Broadband Map, identifying regions of the country that remain underserved with regards to broadband internet access. Congressman Griffith issued the following statement after co-sponsoring H.R. 4810:

“This bill serves as an important step towards addressing the issue of broadband access in the Ninth District of Virginia. It will also help rural communities across the country. An updated National Broadband Map identifying existing broadband internet service will allow for infrastructure funds to be properly allocated to meet the needs of areas with insufficient access. In turn, improving broadband internet service will help businesses, families, schools and individuals. This will allow them to benefit from the advantages of our increasingly digital world.”

 
Discussion

  • UVA starting 5: Guy, Jerome, Hall, Wilkins, Salt. No surprises there.

  • UVA 9-2 lead at the 15:15 media timeout. ‘Hoos playing with a lot of energy early, and shooting 4-of-7 from the field. Wisconsin just 1-of-6.

  • Virginia 12, Wisconsin 8, 11:12/1st. Kyle Guy has 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Not bashful, Guy.

  • Devon Hall picks up his second foul at the 10:07 mark. Has nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.

  • Isaiah Wilkins picks up his second foul, both cheapies, at the 6:06 mark. Virginia leads 20-12. UVA 9-of-19 FG (47.1%), Wisconsin 6-of-17 (35.3%).

  • Virginia 22-18 lead, 3:39/1st. Cavs sorely miss Wilkins and Hall right now. Ford, a stretch-4, hit back-to-back threes from the left wing. Would not have gotten those looks with Wilkins in there.

  • Virginia 24-18 lead, 1:02/1st. Everybody not named Guy or Hall in the home unis afraid to pull the trigger.

  • Half: UVA 24, Wisconsin 20. Cavs 11-27 FG (40.7%), 2-7 3FG (28.6%). Wisconsin 9-26 FG (34.6%), 2-11 3FG (18.2%).
    Shot breakdown: UVA 6-9 at the rim, 5-12 jumpers, 2-7 3s. Wisconsin 4-9 at the rim, 4-7 jumpers, 2-11 3s

  • It’s the Kyle Guy Midrange Jumper Show. Guy putting on a clinic. Has 15, as UVA leads 34-26, 15:12/2nd

  • Virginia 40-26 lead, 11:34/2nd. Cavs on a 10-0 run over the last 4:58.

  • Wisconsin is 0-of-8 from the field with three turnovers over the last 5:03.

  • Virginia 42-29 lead, 7:31/2nd. Cavs have a stranglehold on this right now, but the offense has been stagnant the last 3-4 minutes.

  • 7-0 Wisconsin run over the last 5:42. UVA lead down to 42-33, 4:50 left.

  • Devon Hall three takes the lid off the basket. Virginia leads 45-33, 3:24/2nd