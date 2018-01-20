Griffith supports effort to improve broadband access in rural communities

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has signed on as a cosponsor to H.R. 4810, the Making Available Plans to Promote Investment in Next Generation Networks without Overlapping and Waste (MAPPING NOW) Act.

Introduced on January 17 by Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) and Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the MAPPING NOW Act directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to update the National Broadband Map, identifying regions of the country that remain underserved with regards to broadband internet access. Congressman Griffith issued the following statement after co-sponsoring H.R. 4810:

“This bill serves as an important step towards addressing the issue of broadband access in the Ninth District of Virginia. It will also help rural communities across the country. An updated National Broadband Map identifying existing broadband internet service will allow for infrastructure funds to be properly allocated to meet the needs of areas with insufficient access. In turn, improving broadband internet service will help businesses, families, schools and individuals. This will allow them to benefit from the advantages of our increasingly digital world.”