Griffith, Goodlatte send letter to FERC on Colonial Pipeline

Congressmen Morgan Griffith (VA-09) and Bob Goodlatte (VA-06) today issued the following statement after sending a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee regarding the planned closure of Line 25 of the Colonial Pipeline.

“We are deeply concerned about the economic impact this closure may have on Southwest Virginia. Without Line 25, gas prices will rise, truck traffic on our highways will increase, and jobs depending on the pipeline will be lost. We have asked FERC to work with us to see if there are federal regulatory options that might help prevent this unfortunate outcome.”