Greater Augusta Prevention Partners event showcases local service agencies
Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 12:22 pm
Greater Augusta Prevention Partners is hosting the second annual Community Gathering of local nonprofit and human service organizations.
The Thursday, Feb. 23 event will be held at Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville.
Nearly 40 people attended GAPP’s first Community Gathering last year. For those new to the event, the goal is to educate others on the work you do, make connections between your organization and other community groups, and build a referral network.
Be sure to bring organizational brochures and business cards to share.
There will be a short presentation on the work being done to prevent suicide in our community with Crystal Graham from the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, with a Monday, Feb. 20 deadline to reserve lunch by emailing Joy Stultz at stultzjy@ci.waynesboro.va.us or calling (540) 942-6757.
