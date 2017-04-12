 jump to example.com

Grassroots Bluefest to benefit Perriello, Lynn

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 11:40 pm

Democratic candidates Tom Perriello and Angela Lynn are hosting Grassroots Bluefest, a festival featuring music for progressives.

The event is set for Sunday, May 29, from 2-6 p.m.

The festival will feature performances by The Sleepwalkers, Manatree, Big Mama Shakes and A University of Whale.

Tickets are $30 for students and military members and $40 for the general public.

More information on the show is available online at tinyurl.com/Bluefestconcert.

 

