Grassroots Bluefest to benefit Perriello, Lynn

Democratic candidates Tom Perriello and Angela Lynn are hosting Grassroots Bluefest, a festival featuring music for progressives.
The event is set for Sunday, May 29, from 2-6 p.m.
The festival will feature performances by The Sleepwalkers, Manatree, Big Mama Shakes and A University of Whale.
Tickets are $30 for students and military members and $40 for the general public.
More information on the show is available online at tinyurl.com/Bluefestconcert.
