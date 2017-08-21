 jump to example.com

Grant to provide rural teachers with training in computer science, coding

Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 7:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined the statewide educational nonprofit CodeVA and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to announce a $361,625 grant to train teachers in computer science and coding to serve in rural southside and southwest Virginia public schools.

mark warnerThe announcement, one of the largest K-12 computer science education program funding investments in the nation, was made during a “National Night of Code” event at Clarksville Elementary School in Mecklenburg County that included elementary, middle, and high school students, their families and local educators.

In 2016, Virginia became the first state in the nation to pass sweeping computer science education reforms which require every Virginia child to receive access to essential computer science literacy, including coding, from kindergarten through graduation. Since 2014, CodeVA has trained nearly 1,800 Virginia teachers yet fewer than three-dozen of those trained teachers are located in the Tobacco Commission’s service region in southside and southwest Virginia. CodeVA, in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville and local community colleges, will use the Tobacco Commission grant to hire a resource coordinator to provide up to 100 hours of computer science training to teachers over a two-year period.

“Students all across our Commonwealth should have the tools they need to join a high-skilled workforce in a global, digital economy,” Sen. Warner said. “A shortage of workers in STEM fields threatens our nation’s productivity and competitive standing as an innovation leader around the world. This Tobacco Commission investment will help give teachers in rural Virginia the skills to train the next generation of engineers, scientists and cyber-specialists. It also will strengthen the talent pipeline and allow more young people to find good jobs and remain in a region where many of them were born and raised.”

“CodeVA appreciates Senator Warner’s longstanding support of K-12 computer science education in Virginia, a state with the highest per-capita concentration of computer science jobs in the nation,” said CodeVA Executive Director Chris Dovi. “Partnerships with the Tobacco Commission and Family Code Night both help to further CodeVA’s strategic mission of ensuring access to computer science literacy for every Virginia child. Senator Warner has long championed our state as the Digital Dominion, and it is wonderful to have his voice spreading the word that Virginia is for Computer Science Lovers.”

“I am pleased that the Tobacco Commission has made this important investment in the future of our region,” said Tobacco Commission Vice-Chairman Senator Frank Ruff. “The computer science skills our educators will learn through this program will help them prepare students across Southern and Southwest Virginia to compete for high quality jobs and ensure that our region continues to attract companies that require a workforce with these skills.”

Today’s event also included the launch of Virginia’s #CSforAll targeted public engagement campaign and announcement of CodeVA’s partnership with Family Code Night, a California-based nonprofit spotlighted last year during the White House’s #CSforAll launch. Family Code Night is a program similar to long-familiar elementary reading and math night programs, and uses Code.org online materials to engage parents in their kids’ computer science learning.

The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission was created by the 1999 General Assembly to promote economic growth and development in tobacco-dependent communities, using proceeds of the national tobacco settlement. To date, the Commission has awarded more than 2,000 grants totaling more than $1.1 billion across the tobacco region of the Commonwealth, and has provided $309 million in indemnification payments to tobacco growers and quota holders.

As Governor, Sen. Warner pushed for increased state funding so that school districts could recruit, retain, and develop STEM instructors, and helped establish standards and accountability measures so that kids in Virginia can better compete in the U.S. and globally. In the Senate, Sen. Warner was successful in including in the America COMPETES Act a provision to allow high school students to get real-life exposure in lab settings so they can more easily pursue careers in STEM fields.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Smart Beginnings of the Shenandoah Valley receives Innovative Partnership grant
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: WWE SummerSlam review
Lynchburg sweeps Salem with 8-7 victory
Baez spins second gem of homestand, P-Nats win 2-1
Financial planning classes at Augusta County Library
Waynesboro Tree Workshop scheduled for Sept. 15
Kosmo Machine Inc. to create 36 new jobs in Henrico County
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 21-25
Alzheimer’s caregiving program set for Oct. 3
Squirrels walk off, complete sweep of Ducks
Kaine: ‘You have to condemn the intolerable’
McAuliffe: 209,800 new jobs created during term as governor
Kyle Busch makes it a sweep at Bristol
P-Nats walk-off winners in rain-soaked matchup
AAA: Gas prices all over the map
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 