Graham Packaging to expand plastics manufacturing operation in Campbell County

Graham Packaging, a global leader in plastic packaging solutions, will invest $6.7 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Campbell County. Virginia successfully competed against Delaware and New Jersey for the project, which will create 8 new jobs and 37 existing employees will be retrained to operate the next technology. Today’s announcement marks the final economic development announcement of the McAuliffe Administration, resulting in more than 1,107 announcements and a record of more than $20.05 billion in capital investment during his term.

“For the last four years, I have been committed to diversifying and building the new Virginia economy, and I’m proud to keep that commitment as I finish my last day in office,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The success and growth that Graham Packaging has achieved since its founding is a great testament to the business climate and skilled workforce in Campbell County and the Commonwealth. Manufacturing continues to be one of the strongest economic drivers for so many communities across Virginia. When companies, like Graham Packaging, reinvest in their operations and retrain employees on new technology, it is evidence of this critical resurgence. We thank Graham Packaging for creating and maintaining quality jobs of the 21st century, and celebrate another success in our efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

Graham Packaging is a global leader in the design, sale, and manufacture of value-added, custom blow-molded plastic containers for branded foods and beverages, personal care and specialty products, household products, chemical-based products, and automotive lubricants. Through superior design, engineering, and technology, the company provides customers with innovative custom packaging that helps them build the value and volume of their brands.

“Virginia’s strategic mid-Atlantic location, superior transportation network, and competitive operating costs combine to create an ideal environment for plastics and advanced manufacturing companies to thrive, as evidenced by Graham Packaging’s decision to grow in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore “Since 2006, more than $1 billion in capital investment has been announced in the advanced manufacturing and materials sector, and it is exciting to see more companies not only create new jobs, but also invest in updating the skillset of current employees. We are honored to continue Virginia’s longstanding corporate partnership with Graham, and appreciate the company’s commitment to Campbell County and the Commonwealth.”

“Graham Packaging chose to expand in the Commonwealth of Virginia because we already had a foundation in the Altavista area with a skilled workforce and an established customer base who has been seeing rising demand,” said William Campbell, Plant Manager, Graham Packaging. “The decision made economic sense for everyone involved.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) will support Graham Packaging’s new job creation and job retraining through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“The Town of Altavista is pleased to continue to assist Graham Packaging in its expansion efforts in our community,” Mike Mattox, Mayor, Town of Altavista. “Through the years, they have expanded numerous times, and we look forward to their contributions to our community well into the future.”

“Graham Packaging has been a great presence in Campbell County for quite some time and has had numerous previous expansions,” said Stan Goldsmith, Altavista representative on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. “They have and continue to provide great products to their customers and are a great employer for their workers. We welcome and congratulate Graham on their latest expansion and look forward to their continued presence and growth in the Altavista area. We appreciate their presence, professionalism, and participation to the health of the economy.”

“We are pleased to see that Graham Packaging has agreed to re-invest in Campbell County,” said Senator Steve Newman. “They will provide more jobs and invest millions in our community. We are grateful for the hard work the county and Secretary Haymore have poured into this project.”

“I am very pleased that Campbell County, Virginia is where Graham Packaging will invest and grow their operation,” said Delegate Matthew Fariss. “I thank the Governor’s office for their support to bring a much needed, innovative business to the 59th District. The hardworking individuals of Altavista are looking forward to working together with Graham Packaging for years to come.”