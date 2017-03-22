 jump to example.com

Graeme of Thrones comes to Wayne Theatre

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 9:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

graeme of thronesThe critically-acclaimed Graeme of Thrones is coming to the Wayne Theatre on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Direct from a four-star, sold-out run in London’s West End, this hilarious parody received the Critics Choice award from both the London Evening Standard and The Times, who called it “charming, funny” and “spot on.”

“This is an exciting addition to the Wayne Theatre schedule. For fans of Game of Thrones, this is a must-see,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Avid Thrones fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage aided and abetted by his best friend Paul and the woman he used to like in school, Bryony. While he does not quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skill required, he is sure George RR Martin would approve and that is what matters.

When news reaches them that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong.

Original cast members Ali Brice (Graeme) and Libby Northedge (Bryony) are joined by Canadian-born Michael Condron (Paul), who has appeared in Seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones as Bowen Marsh.

He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skill required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters. But when news reaches them that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong.

Created by the UK’s top comedy writers including Jon Brittain, Andrew Doyle and Dan Evans, Graeme of Thrones is an original and unauthorized parody on the international phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, a treat for fans and an introduction for the unenlightened.

Tickets are $35/$28 and can be purchased online at WayneTheatre.org.

Hashtag: #GraemeTO
Instagram: @graemetheshow
Twitter: @Graemetheshow
Facebook: Graeme The Show
Website: graemeofthrones.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tom Perriello to host live Reddit AMA
Top 5 movies to watch in March 2017
Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series
Democrats call on GOP to take stand against Trumpcare
EMU outslugged by W&L in 11-9 loss
Andy Schmookler: Debate challenge to Bob Goodlatte
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to grant federal recognition to six Indian tribes
David Swanson: Mike Signer-Profile in cowardice
Four homers key 6-3 VMI win over Richmond
Liberty pitching keys 5-1 win over JMU
#16 UVA downs Towson, 3-2
CAPSAW extends Community Needs Assessment
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare disastrous for battle against opioid crisis
Susan Platt urges state, federal action against hate crimes
WTJU, in face of budget cuts, embarks on week-long rock odyssey
Why content marketers should be using animated videos?
Comedy rules in spring production of Alfred Hitchcock spoof ‘The 39 Steps’
Route 701 in Rockingham County closed Thursday for pipe replacement
Shenandoah Valley Art Center events: April 2017
Better hearing with hearing aids: Wear them!
Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert features local soloists
Liberty defeats Samford, advances in CIT
ACC basketball: We choked, big time
Virginia Tech student’s determination inspires
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 