Graeme of Thrones comes to Wayne Theatre

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The critically-acclaimed Graeme of Thrones is coming to the Wayne Theatre on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Direct from a four-star, sold-out run in London’s West End, this hilarious parody received the Critics Choice award from both the London Evening Standard and The Times, who called it “charming, funny” and “spot on.”

“This is an exciting addition to the Wayne Theatre schedule. For fans of Game of Thrones, this is a must-see,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Avid Thrones fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage aided and abetted by his best friend Paul and the woman he used to like in school, Bryony. While he does not quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skill required, he is sure George RR Martin would approve and that is what matters.

When news reaches them that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong.

Original cast members Ali Brice (Graeme) and Libby Northedge (Bryony) are joined by Canadian-born Michael Condron (Paul), who has appeared in Seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones as Bowen Marsh.

He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skill required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters. But when news reaches them that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong.

Created by the UK’s top comedy writers including Jon Brittain, Andrew Doyle and Dan Evans, Graeme of Thrones is an original and unauthorized parody on the international phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, a treat for fans and an introduction for the unenlightened.

Tickets are $35/$28 and can be purchased online at WayneTheatre.org.

Hashtag: #GraemeTO

Instagram: @graemetheshow

Twitter: @Graemetheshow

Facebook: Graeme The Show

Website: graemeofthrones.com