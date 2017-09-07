Governors urge Congress to take immediate action to protect DREAMers

Eleven governors from across the nation sent a letter today to leaders in Congress urging them to take immediate action to protect young people threatened with deportation following President Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The letter urges congress to recognize the contributions that nearly 800,000 DREAMers make to state economies and communities, and urges leaders to pass legislation preventing the Trump administration from deporting them.

The full text of the letter is below.