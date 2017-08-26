 jump to example.com

Governor’s Datathon to focus on opioid addiction crisis

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 1:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The 2017 Governor’s Datathon will focus on addressing the opioid addiction crisis in Virginia. The teams in this year’s competition will be composed of individuals from local and state government, higher education, private industry, and non-profit organizations. They will use non-sensitive, non-identifiable data from health, public safety and other agencies across federal, state and local government.

“Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in Virginia, outpacing deaths from gun violence and motor vehicle accidents. This epidemic affects families and communities across the Commonwealth and we must approach this crisis from every angle,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Our response to address prevention, treatment, and law enforcement intervention needs to be data-driven and tailored to the specific needs of individual communities. Collaborative responses and strategies involving both public safety and public health are imperative to ending this crisis in Virginia, so I am pleased that we can channel the expertise of the brilliant people who participate in the Datathon to address this critical issue.”

“We know that if collected and used correctly, data can help us fight this opioid epidemic by identifying the communities and populations that are most vulnerable,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Bill Hazel. “The Datathon advances these efforts and highlights the important ways that data can be used.”

“Public safety officials do not act in a vacuum. Data drives decisions made by Virginia’s law enforcement and first responders on how to effectively protect citizens, how to prepare for and respond to crises, how and where to interdict and hopefully, at the end of the day, how to save more lives from being lost in the battle against opioids,”said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran.

Interns from George Washington University and George Mason University, working with the Governor’s Data Internship Program are currently identifying datasets to be used by the teams. Following this data discovery, 15 teams will spend two days working on solution development. Subject matter experts, the Health and Human Resources and Public Safety and Homeland Security secretariats, local governments, and non-profit organizations will collaborate with the teams as they work on their solutions. The teams will be encouraged to develop new insights and applications that will answer specific questions and address challenges that government and community stakeholders face.

Team presentations are scheduled for September 29, 2017 at 3:15 PM. Awards will be presented to the top three teams. This event, held at the Library of Virginia, is open to the public.

Virginia Commissioner of Health Dr. Marissa Levine last year declared the opioid and heroin overdose epidemic to be a public health emergency. Overdose deaths have continued to increase year after year; more than 1,400 Virginians lost their lives to drug overdose in 2016 with 1,133 of those attributable to prescription opioids and heroin. Heroin overdose deaths have increased every year since 2010, and increased by 31 percent between 2015 and 2016. Emergency department visits for heroin overdoses for January-September 2016 increased 89 percent over the same nine month period in 2015.

Partners in the effort include the Library of Virginia, Center for Innovative Technology, Virginia Information Technologies Agency, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia State Police, Virginia Commonwealth University Computer Science Department RamHacks, CapTech, ELSEVIER, and Verizon Wireless.

To register a team or for more information go to data.virginia.gov/datathon-2017

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia expects favorable honey harvest this season
Farm group, others dispute claims in What the Health
Industrial Hemp Field Day showcases crop, possibilities
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses 94 candidates for House seats
Summer program immerses teachers in interdisciplinary water research
Squirrels win season series against league’s best
P-Nats, Keys shut each other out in DH split
George Mason upsets No. 19 Coastal Carolina in 2-1 season-opening win
Warner, Kaine announce $2.6 million to protect, restore coastal communities
Reports: Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane along Texas coast
SCC reminds Virginians to review property coverage before hurricanes, other disasters
Ask Leanne: Meals for adults and children
No. 13 Virginia defeats Villanova in 2OT
Hillcats clinch second-half title with 3-2 win
Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs
Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 