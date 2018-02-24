Gov. Northam to join forum on Virginia offshore drilling concerns

Gov. Ralph Northam will join other distinguished panelists in discussing concerns about proposed oil and gas drilling off Virginia’s coast at a March 5 Blue Planet Forum titled Offshore Drilling: Perspectives to Consider.

The Trump administration has proposed allowing drilling off the coast of Virginia and other Atlantic states, with public comment for the decision open until March 9. The forum will include discussion among the panelists and the audience of the risks drilling poses to the environment, economy, and military.

Speakers include Gov. Northam, Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker, City of Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan, and GoldKey PHR Chief Executive Officer Bruce Thompson.

The event will take place on Monday, March 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Center at 4320 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance by visiting www.cbf.org/blueplanet, e-mailing blueplanet@cbf.org, or calling 757/622-1964.

This forum is presented by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Old Dominion University. The talk is part of the Blue Planet Forum series of free public lectures to inform and engage citizens on important environmental issues facing Hampton Roads and the nation.





