Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Miguel Gomez snapped a 2-2 contest, as well as the Flying Squirrels (5-8) three-game slide, with a two-run double in the eighth inning on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Richmond pulled away from Bowie (8-5) in the eighth and the bullpen triumvirate of D.J. Snelten, Tyler Cyr and Reyes Moronta closed out the game for the victory. Richmond will wrap up the road trip and look to split the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

The Squirrels finally surged ahead over the Baysox to take the lead with a pair of runs in the eighth inning. With two on and two out, Miguel Gomez drove a double to the base of the right field wall for a 4-2 edge. T.J. Bennett opened the inning with a single and advanced to third base via Carlos Garcia’s base hit. Brandon Bednar then dribbled a ball to third and third baseman Garabez Rosa threw home to nab Bennett for the second out of the inning. Gomez then drilled his double for the lead.

Bowie produced a run in the first inning despite Richmond starting pitcher Lujan quickly retiring the first two batters. Audrey Perez jumpstarted the offense with a single off the wall in right field and Aderlin Rodriguez added a base hit. Rosa then delivered the run with a double to left field for a 1-0 lead.

Rosa made it a 2-0 contest in the third with an RBI groundout. Perez again singled with one out and Rodriguez doubled him to third, setting up the second RBI opportunity of the game for the veteran Rosa.

Bowie’s starting pitcher John Means worked with the lead, but was forced from the game after four scoreless innings due to a rising pitch count. Richmond quickly took advantage of his replacement Jon Keller. Keller walked the first batter he faced in Carlos Garcia who was then thrown out trying to steal second base. Keller retired the next batter but yielded a Miguel Gomez two-out single to right field. Chris Shaw followed with an opposite field double and Hunter Cole tied the game with a two-run single to right field. Keller lasted just 2/3 of an inning and was replaced by Jed Bradely. Bradley was hit with the loss, allowing the two runs on three hitsover 2 2/3 innings.

Lujan worked into the sixth for the Squirrels and was one out shy of turning in a quality start. The lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked one on 88 pitches. D.J. Snelten was called upon to replace Lujanwith the bases empty and two outs in the sixth and finished off the inning.Snelten (3-0) tossed a scoreless seventh to keep the game tied.

Tyler Cyr picked up a pair of strikeouts in the eighth and Reyes Moronta shut the door in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

The Flying Squirrels conclude their first road trip of the season on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Richmondleft-hander Andrew Suarez (0-2, 3.60) will take the ball against the Baysox RHP David Hess (1-0, 3.27). The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, April 21stagainst Reading. Season tickets, mini plans and groupoutings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866 or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com