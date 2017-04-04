 jump to example.com

Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 12:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Traveling abroad is one of the most exciting things you can do in your whole life. If you’re an experienced world traveler, you already know this to be true. But if you haven’t ventured beyond your national borders before, there is so much awaiting you! To get the most out of your journeys, you’ll have to do some work ahead of time. These preparations will make your travels smooth and uneventful (except for the events you want to take part in, of course). Here are some things to prepare for if you have not done so already.

Vaccinations. Many countries require visitors to be immunized and vaccinated before entering the country. You should, of course, follow these requirements, but you should also do a little extra research. Is there a disease you are likely to catch in the country that you will be visiting, which you aren’t required to be immunized against? If so, save yourself some future suffering and get the vaccine.

Communication With People Back Home. You may be able to communicate adequately with email and your smartphone. But sometimes smartphones are lost or stolen, and sometimes there is no WiFi to be found. In such a predicament, you’ll be glad you packed EnjoyPrepaid phone cards, which will work to call home anywhere you can find a phone.

Local Customs. In some countries, everyday practices you enjoy at home may be considered offensive. Find internet forums where people from your country talk about their experiences in the country you want to go to. Expat forums can be especially helpful. You’ll be able to adjust your behavior to local norms and have a much better time without seeming overly out of place.

Have a Plan for Food and Drink. In many parts of the world, your sensitive Western tummy will be turned inside out after a sip of the local water. Have a plan for how to stay hydrated and fed without getting sick. Bring along water purification tablets, and read up on methods people use to keep from accidentally ingesting something that will make them sick.

Transportation. Not all foreign transportation is friendly to visitors. It’s important for you to research in advance the transportation methods you’ll need to rely on, particularly those taking you to and from the airport. Don’t be ripped off by transportation options meant to target unsuspecting tourists.

Local Contacts. In most places in the world, you can meet cool local people through the Couch Surfer’s network, or similar programs. If you are feeling at all social (and even if you are not) you will benefit greatly from the generosity and hospitality of local people. You may see an entirely different side of the country than you would by yourself.

By preparing for these and similar circumstances, you’ll be much more ready to react to what life throws at you during challenging international travel. Work hard before you catch your flight, and you won’t have to work nearly as hard once you arrive overseas.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
Spring season opening at the American Shakespeare Center
2 billionth tree seedling harvested in Virginia
McAuliffe, Northam urge Medicaid expansion in Virginia
Virginia farmers intend to plant more soybeans, less corn this year
Seventeen VBL alums in Majors to start 2017 season
VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Top Cleveland Indians pitching prospect begins in Lynchburg
Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts ODU, GW this week
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors sets 2017-18 tuition, fees
Shenandoah National Park plans prescribed burn
Adam Ereli: EU borders, stability at risk
WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons headlines AWE Night of the Superstars
Augusta Health Walk with a Doc program returns
Warner to oppose nomination of Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Accountability, straight talk and chemistry create a winning EMU volleyball team
Virginia Tech researchers: Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 