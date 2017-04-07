Goats get even with Squirrels behind Wynkoop

Hartford Yard Goats lefty Jack Wynkoop kept the Richmond Flying Squirrels (1-1) off-balance through 6 1/3 innings in a 6-1 win on Friday night at The Diamond. Hartford (1-1) collected 15 hits to even the series at one game apiece.

Wynkoop (1-0) allowed just three hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings to halt the Squirrels offensive attack. He bested Squirrels southpaw Andrew Suarez (0-1), who lasted four plus innings in the defeat.

The Yard Goats grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Ashley Graeter in the first inning. The homer was the first of four hits in the game for the Yard Gats second baseman. Suarez quickly shook off the long ball and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.

The Squirrels tied things up with their only run against Wynkoop in the bottom to the third inning. Wynkoop retired the first seven batters of the game until T.J. Bennett lifted a double into the gap in right-center field. Suarez moved Bennett to third base on a bunt up the third base side and Slade

Heathcott brought him home on a single up the middle to even the score, 1-1.

Hartford quickly responded to regain the lead with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Right fielder Drew Weeks opened the frame with a single and was eventually brought home on a fielder’s choice for 2-1 advantage.

The Goats added to that lead as the Richmond defense forced Suarez into trouble to start the fifth inning, leading to his departure. Max White reached on an error to start the frame and Ashley Graeter followed with a single. Ryan McMahon then delivered an RBI double, forcing Suarez from the game. Matt Lujan was then summoned from the bullpen and allowed a pair of inherited runners to score before ending the inning trailing, 5-1. Lujan continued into the contest and tossed three innings of solid relief.

Tyler Cyr and Pat Young both made their Double-A debuts behind the work of Lujan. Cyr allowed a run on a single to right field off the bat of Graeter and Young loaded the bases, but escaped without a run allowed.

The Flying Squirrels seven game, season-opening homestand continues on Saturday with In-Your-Face fireworks. RHP Sam Coonrod (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for Richmond against Hartford RHP Yency Almonte (0-0, 0.00). Tickets and promotional information can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com